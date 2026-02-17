gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,252 members

Iranian Navy Ship conducting at sea drill

An Iranian military ship takes part in an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, in this picture obtained on December 31, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran Says It’s Closing Parts of Hormuz Strait as US Talks Resume

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
February 17, 2026

By Patrick Sykes and Arsalan Shahla

Feb 17, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Parts of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil-shipping lanes, will be closed for “several hours” on Tuesday as part of Iran’s military drills, state TV in the Islamic Republic reported.

The drills, announced previously, come as Iran and the US start a second round of negotiations in Geneva. Oil reversed losses on the news, with Brent trading 0.1% higher to $68.74 a barrel as of 11:22 a.m. in London.

“The main transit routes of the Strait of Hormuz are under the control of the IRGC Navy, and Iran has no red lines when it comes to safeguarding security in this region,” state TV said, refering to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Shortly beforehand, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stepped up his warnings that the US will suffer if it strikes the Middle Eastern country, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened if the sides can’t reach a deal.

Read More: GLOBAL PREVIEW: US-Iran Talks in Geneva – What’s at Stake?

“They keep saying: ‘We sent a warship towards Iran,”’ Khamenei said. “Well, a warship is certainly a dangerous weapon, but more dangerous than a warship is the weapon that can sink this warship to the bottom of the sea.”

Iran and the US are meeting for a second round of nuclear talks in Switzerland as they seek to avert another conflict following June’s attacks on the Islamic Republic by Washington and Israel.

The talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman, started at around 10:30 a.m. local time, Iran’s state broadcaster said. The last round of talks, held in Oman on Feb. 6, lasted for about seven hours, with both sides describing them as “good.”

Iranian officials have expressed willingness to discuss their nuclear-enrichment activities, but have tied any concessions to the potential easing of American sanctions. 

Meanwhile, both sides have increased their military presence in the region. The US is deploying a second aircraft carrier to the region amid warnings of a possible strike on Iran if talks — which could drag on for weeks — fail to produce a compromise. The IRGC began drills around the Strait of Hormuz on Monday that were focused on delivering a “decisive” response to security threats.

Oil markets are closely watching the talks for signs of disruption to supply from the Persian Gulf or potential sanctions relief for the Islamic Republic, whose crude is off limits for most buyers. Brent is up almost 13% this year, largely because of the US-Iran tensions and the prospect of a war in the oil-rich region.

The Revolutionary Guard is monitoring the strait continuously and plans to unveil additional equipment soon to boost its military capacities there, Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met the head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog — the IAEA — in Geneva on Monday to discuss “proposals” he’ll present at his talks with US officials, it added. 

Araghchi also met with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi to present Iran’s latest position for him to convey to the US side, it said.

The US team is led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal and that he’ll be indirectly involved in the discussions.

Read More on US-Iran Talks
Iran Meets UN Nuclear Chief Before Next Round of US Talks
Netanyahu Says Iran Deal Has to Strip Away Nuclear CapabilitiesTrump Says Regime Change in Iran ‘Best Thing That Could Happen’

Israel is pushing for the negotiations to include limits on the range of Tehran’s ballistic missiles, but Iran has so far dismissed that as a red line. 

During a visit to Tel Aviv on Monday, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Washington was “weeks, not months” away from a decision between diplomacy and military action against Iran.

“We are negotiating with our finger on the trigger,” Jalal Dehqani Firouzabadi, the head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, told the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency. “Iran is making every effort to prevent war, and diplomacy is part of that effort, but has no hesitation in defending itself.”

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

iran
strait of hormuz
US Navy

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,252 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

French navy diverts suspected russian shadow fleet tanker to Marseille-Fos port
Shipping

Kremlin Aide Warns West Over Seizure of Russian Vessels

Russia could deploy its navy to prevent European powers from seizing its vessels and may retaliate against European shipping if Russian ships are taken, Nikolai Patrushev, one of Russia's leading hardliners, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

8 minutes ago
Total Views: 15
Denmark Records 292 Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tankers Passing Through Danish Straits
Featured

Denmark Records 292 Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tankers Passing Through Danish Straits

New data compiled by the Danish Maritime Authority reveals that EU-sanctioned tankers linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” made 292 voyages through Danish territorial waters in 2025, underscoring both the strategic importance of the Danish straits as a gateway to the Baltic Sea and growing concerns among European states over maritime sanctions evasion, safety and environmental risks. 

February 13, 2026
Total Views: 33443
oil tanker
News

The Era of Quiet Tolerance May Be Ending for Iran’s Dark Fleet

Iran’s oil exports slipped modestly in January, but the data points to durability rather than decline. A mature dark fleet ecosystem continues to move crude through opaque networks, with activity increasingly concentrated in Malaysian waters even as U.S. sanctions enforcement expands across new regions.

February 10, 2026
Total Views: 3580