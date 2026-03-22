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The Callisto tanker sits anchored as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat

The Callisto tanker sits anchored as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/

Iran Says Hormuz Open To All But ‘Enemy-Linked’ Ships

Reuters
Total Views: 256
March 22, 2026
Reuters

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) – The Strait of Hormuz remains open to all shipping except vessels linked to “Iran’s enemies,” Iranian media reports published on Sunday quoted Iran’s representative to the U.N. maritime agency as saying.

Ali Mousavi’s comments came from an interview published on Friday by Chinese news agency Xinhua, before U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to target Iranian power plants if the strait was not “fully open” within 48 hours. 

The threat of Iranian attacks during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has kept most ships from getting through the narrow strait, the conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, threatening a global energy shock

Mousavi, who is also Iran’s ambassador to the UK, was also quoted as saying that Tehran would continue to cooperate with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, adding that ships not belonging to “Iran’s enemies” could pass the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran. 

“Diplomacy remains Iran’s priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important,” Mousavi said, adding that Israeli and U.S. attacks against Iran were at the “root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.” 

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard and Alexander Smith)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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iran
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz
trump administration

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