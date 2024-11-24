gCaptain-logo
International Customer Contracts VARD For Five Walk-to-Work Vessels

November 24, 2024

Ålesund, Norway 20 November 2024: VARD – one of the major global designers and  shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that we have signed contract for  the design and construction of five Walk-to-work vessels with an international customer.  

The five Walk-to-work vessels will provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore  platforms in the oil and gas sector. They are of VARD 3 32 design, a design developed by VARD in close  collaboration with the customer. The design is based on VARDs world leading portfolio of proven SOV  designs and feature the latest hull design optimized for low fuel consumption as well as high  operability and comfort. The vessels are equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion  system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and a  comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and excellent working conditions for the crew  and technicians on board.  

CEO in Vard Group Cathrine Kristiseter Marti is proud of the new contract: 

  • The new contract contributes to strengthening VARD’s leading position on support vessels  within the offshore energy market. We are very proud of being selected by the customer and  we will provide vessels with innovative solutions specifically developed by VARD for the customer’s needs. 
  • The contract shows VARD’s strength in developing tailor-made solutions, partnering with  customers to explore and design new advanced vessels and solutions.  

The vessels are highly versatile platforms for offshore support operations focusing on onboard  logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. The design is prepared for  extensive use of electric power in the future, providing a sustainable option.  

SVP Sales and Marketing Ove Dimmen has been responsible for the commercial part of the contract:  

We are grateful and honoured that the client has thrusted VARD with this substantial order.  This is the result of intensive collaboration to fine tune a vessel concept to meet the operational  requirements in an economical way.  

I would like to extend my gratitude to the individuals involved on all sides that has put in the  extra efforts needed, met challenges with a positive attitude and a problem-solving mindset.  Without this team effort from all involved parties this would not been possible! Now we look  forward to continuing the collaboration during the construction period and are eager to see the  

VARD 3 32 commence operation and provide a new era to offshore maintenance activities. Deliveries from subsidiaries 

VARD’s specialized subsidiaries are providing equipment on board the vessels.

Vard Group 

Skansekaia 2, NO-6002 Ålesund, Norway 

The vessels will be equipped with a comprehensive SeaQ package, delivered by Vard Electro. For  streamlined onboard energy utilization and optimized distribution across all operational modes, there  will be an advanced power system integrating SeaQ DC Switchboards with SeaQ Energy Storage  System. The DC Switchboard systems are designed in compliance with DNV’s latest closed bus-tie  notation requirements, ensuring robust and efficient performance. 

For complete control and monitoring of the vessels, including optimized fuel consumption, the delivery  includes a digital scope consisting of SeaQ Integrated Automation System, SeaQ Energy Power  Management System, and SeaQ Green Pilot.  

The Green Pilot is an advanced cloud-based service for seamless data collection, giving operators  access to critical vessel information such as fuel consumption, emission analysis, and historical data. 

The vessels will also feature Vard Electro’s high-tech SeaQ Integrated Bridge, a cutting-edge bridge  solution that simplifies navigation and operations with all systems controlled from an intuitive touch  screen. Completing the package, the SeaQ Communication system will provide a robust IT  infrastructure, including networking, telephone systems, intercom, CCTV, and infotainment, ensuring  reliable connectivity and support for daily operations. Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R, piping  systems and modern interior solutions designed to create environments that are both functional and  conducive to individual well-being and productivity aboard the vessel. 

Overall technical information: 

  • Length of approximately 88 meters and a beam of about 19,8 meters. 
  • Active motion compensated Walk-to-work system 
  • 3D active motion compensated crane with capacity of 15t SWL at 30m 
  • Workshops and warehouse facilities for onboard fabrication and maintenance work. 
  • Very high all-year operability due to built-in post failure redundancy in power and propulsion  plant. 
  • The battery hybrid DC-power plant with 2700 kWh battery capacity provides excellent  flexibility, and superior fuel efficiency. 
  • The vessel accommodates 190 people in a comfortable modern environment. 

All five vessels will be built, outfitted, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The  first four vessels will be delivered in the second half of 2027, and the final unit early in 2028.

vard

