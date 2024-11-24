gCaptain-logo
FarSounder Receives ISS’s Excellence in Technology Award

November 24, 2024

FarSounder has been awarded the prestigious Excellence in Technology Award by the International Superyacht Society during their Design & Leadership Awards Gala. Held on October 30th at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, this annual event celebrates remarkable achievements throughout the superyacht industry, across areas such as ship design, crew leadership, yacht of the year, and groundbreaking technology.

This recognition underscores FarSounder’s commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and safety at sea. The company’s leading technology, which combines real-time forward-looking sonar with global seafloor mapping contributions, has made a transformative impact on the maritime industry.

The unique aspects of FarSounder’s technology, alongside the company’s ability to go beyond the improvement of vessel navigation and safety by partnering with organizations like Seabed 2030 to bring a broader understanding of Earth’s oceans, were among the factors attributed to receiving this award.

The award recognizes FarSounder’s latest milestone: the launch of its seafloor data-sharing feature. This cutting-edge ability allows users of the Argos Forward Looking Sonar to share anonymized seafloor data with the broader FarSounder fleet, and contribute high-quality data to global initiatives such as Seabed 2030.

FarSounder’s CEO & Co-Founder, Matthew Zimmerman proudly accepted the award at the Gala on behalf of the FarSounder team. Reflecting on the company’s journey, Zimmerman shared:

“When I helped found FarSounder more than 23 years ago our goal was simple, how can we help ships avoid hitting rocks causing oil spills, and hitting whales? I’m really proud to say as of this year our customers can now share that data anonymously across the fleet and enable them to contribute to Seabed 2030 seamlessly and with no extra effort. In my mind, this is really a question of why not, why shouldn’t we all be contributing to these global efforts to help us understand the ocean.”

FarSounder’s achievements mark a significant step forward in leveraging advanced technology to create safer, more sustainable oceans. This recognition by the International Superyacht Society reaffirms the company’s position as a trailblazer in marine innovation

