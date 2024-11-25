gCaptain-logo
ship to ship

Ship-to-ship transfer of sanctioned crude oil.

UK Imposes Biggest Sanctions Package on Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

Reuters
November 25, 2024

FIUGGI, Italy, Nov 25 (Reuters) – Britain is imposing the biggest sanctions package against Russia’s shadow fleet, targeting 30 vessels, foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday, urging G7 allies to stand with, and equip Ukraine for as long as it needs.

Britain and other Western nations are keen to make sure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to defend itself this winter.

Lammy said before a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy he was sure Kyiv would get “the funds and the military equipment and kit to get through 2025.”

Lammy told reporters Britain’s latest round of measures against Moscow represented the “biggest” package of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet -shipswhich Britain says try to avoid Western restrictions on Russian oil.

“We are determined to ensure that both the ships, the enablers of those ships thwarting European and UK sanctions are hurt at this time,” he said.

Britain’s assessment was that Russian President Vladimir Putin showed “no signs at all of wanting a negotiation” to end its war with Ukraine, he added.

Publishing details of the sanctions, Britain said the ships being targeted had transported billions of pounds worth of oil and oil products in the last year, and the new measures would bring the number of oil tankers under UK sanctions to 73.

Britain also said two Russian insurance companies, AlfaStrakhovanie and VSK, also faced sanctions, and it would continue to challenge vessels over their insurance credentials when they pass through UK waters.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen in Fiuggi and Sachin Ravikumar in London, writing Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young)

Oil
russia
sanctions
shadow fleet
UK

