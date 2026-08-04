Indian Cargo Vessel Sinks After Apparent Attack Near Yemen

An Indian-flagged cargo vessel sank in the Red Sea on Monday after being struck by what appears to have been an explosives-laden boat off Yemen, marking another escalation in the growing threat to commercial shipping in the region.

India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the mechanized sailing vessel Faize Noore Oliya was hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink.

“India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel,” Sonowal wrote on X. “The safety of our people is our supreme priority.”

He said all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian nationals, were rescued safely by the Yemeni Coast Guard and taken to the Port of Mokha. Sonowal added that he had directed India’s Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the region and provide assistance to the rescued crew.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the incident, calling for an end to attacks on commercial shipping in the region. “The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome,” the ministry said in a statement. “The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.”

Maritime intelligence firm Windward said its analysis indicates the vessel was struck by an explosives-laden boat approximately 13 nautical miles south of Hodeidah on August 4. No casualties were reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Windward said the location and apparent method are consistent with previous Houthi operations, while cautioning that attribution has not been confirmed.

The sinking comes amid a renewed surge in attacks on commercial shipping linked to the Houthis’ expanding maritime campaign.

Last week, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking the Saudi-flagged chemical and products tanker NCC GHAZAL, saying the vessel had violated what the group describes as its maritime blockade of Saudi ports. Maritime security analysts said the vessel was reportedly struck by anti-ship missiles in the southern Red Sea and forced to turn back, although Saudi authorities have not confirmed the claim.

The attack also follows India’s recent efforts to protect its merchant mariners operating in the region. Last month, the DGMA advised Indian shipping companies to exercise heightened caution when operating near the Strait of Hormuz and other high-risk waters as regional tensions intensified.