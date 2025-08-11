gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,590 members

HD Hyundai is joining forces with India’s largest state-owned shipyard to strengthen its influence in the Indian and global markets

HD Hyundai is joining forces with India’s largest state-owned shipyard to strengthen its influence in the Indian and global markets. Photo courtesy HD Hyundai

India State-Run Shipper to Buy Local Vessels in $2 Billion Deal

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
August 11, 2025

By Mihir Mishra (Bloomberg) —

State-owned Shipping Corp. of India, the country’s largest shipping line, is working on a plan to purchase 26 India-made ships for 198.2 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) as part of a government initiative to boost the domestic shipbuilding industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The ships will have cumulative internal volume of 1.18 million gross tonnes, and delivery will be staggered over several years as they are completed, said the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

It comes amid a wave of orders from other buyers in India’s petroleum and natural gas, steel and fertilizer sectors, who along with SCI plan to procure a grand total of 207 ships valued at nearly 1.5 trillion rupees, the people said. This plan is part of an existing initiative to purchase 112 crude carriers through 2040, as the world’s third-biggest importer of oil seeks to build out its tonnage, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

The deal will significantly bolster SCI’s fleet, which currently consists of 55 ships including tankers, bulk carriers, liners and offshore supply ships.

SCI, India’s shipping ministry and the government’s Press Information Bureau did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government earlier this year announced a 250 billion-rupee fund to support the country’s maritime sector, with one of its goals being to eventually reduce reliance on foreign-built vessels and bolster indigenous shipbuilding capacity.

India aims to raise the share of locally built tankers to 7% by 2030 from 5% today, the people familiar said, with an eye toward increasing it to close to 70% by 2047 — the deadline the country has set for graduating to a developed nation.

The government’s effort is designed to spur captive demand for ships, aiding India’s still-nascent shipbuilding industry and attracting investment from global shipbuilders, including those in Japan and South Korea.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

india
shipping
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,590 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, as it sails in the Strait of Gibraltar towards the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Shipping

Record Short Against Maersk Backfires in Trade-War Defying Rally

Shorting the stock of the world’s largest listed shipping company during a global trade war may seem like a sure bet. But the investors who’ve loaded up on the trade since April have so far only been handed big losses.

32 minutes ago
Total Views: 123
Sanctioned Suezmax Oil Tanker Navigates Russian Arctic Without Permit, Unknown Insurance, and Overdue for Inspection
Shipping

Sanctioned Suezmax Oil Tanker Navigates Russian Arctic Without Permit, Unknown Insurance, and Overdue for Inspection

Russia continues to push the safety envelope for oil shipments via the Arctic. A 19-year old sanctioned Suezmax tanker, Latur, loaded with Russian crude oil has entered the country’s Northern Sea Route. The Comoros-flagged tanker left Murmansk on August 6 and is currently displaying China as its destination with a September 6 arrival.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 4654
The Christophe de Margerie, an ice-class tanker fitted out to transport liquefied natural gas, is docked at the Yamal LNG facility in Arctic port of Sabetta, Yamalo-Nenets district, Russia March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova/File Photo
Shipping

Fourth Restricted Gas Ship Seen Near Sanctioned Arctic LNG Plant

By Bloomberg News Aug 9, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A fourth sanctioned liquefied natural gas tanker has arrived near Russia’s Arctic export plant, also subject to the US restrictions, as Moscow attempts to...

August 9, 2025
Total Views: 1860