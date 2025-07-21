India Cracks Down on Fraudulent Seafarer Certificates Amid Global Safety Concerns

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) of India has issued a stringent circular addressing the growing problem of fraudulent seafarer certificates, which threatens maritime safety standards worldwide. The directive, released on July 18, comes in response to multiple cases where Indian seafarers were found using falsified credentials to secure positions on foreign-flagged vessels.

According to the circular, investigations revealed a disturbing pattern where “seafarers sailing as ratings were lured with promises of being eligible to be issued with higher-grade Certificates of Competency (CoCs) and Certificate of Proficiency (CoP) from foreign administrations through fraudulent means.”

The inquiry uncovered networks of fraudulent agents offering “packages” that included counterfeit course certificates from non-existent or unapproved maritime training institutes. In some cases, these purported institutes “did not even exist at the stated addresses.”

The situation has escalated to the point where Port State Control inspections have identified vessels operating with crew members holding fraudulent credentials, prompting intervention and raising international safety concerns. Several Certificates of Competency issued by foreign administrations have already been confiscated by Indian authorities.

With approximately 80% of Indian seafarers employed on foreign-flagged ships, the DGS has placed significant responsibility on Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) agencies to verify the authenticity of all certificates.

The new measures mandate that all seafarers engaged as officers or engineers must hold valid certificates issued by either the Government of India or by administrations recognized through mutual agreement. Similarly, watchkeeping ratings and other crew members must possess appropriate Certificates of Proficiency from approved sources.

To ensure compliance, the DGS has directed all stakeholders to verify certificate authenticity through the Directorate’s official website and, when in doubt, to seek verification from the nearest Mercantile Marine Department.

The penalties for non-compliance are severe. Any seafarer found holding fraudulent certificates “shall be debarred from sailing for a minimum period of two years,” with immediate suspension of their Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) and blocking of their Indian National Database of Seafarers (INDoS) number.

This crackdown aligns with India’s obligations under the STCW Convention, which mandates that seafarers must be qualified and fit for their duties “in order to ensure the safety of life at sea and the protection of the marine environment.”

The circular has been distributed to all major maritime associations and stakeholders, with implementation required immediately.