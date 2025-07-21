Enhanced ABS Lashing Notation Provides Unparalleled Flexibility for Container Operators

ABS enhanced its CLP-V(PARR) lashing notation to include a seasonality factor which gives additional operational flexibility to container ship operators.

ABS optional class notations on container lashing. CLP-V(PARR) offers both route splitting and seasonal reductions factors.

Introduced in 2024, the CLP-V(PARR) notation combines the ABS computer lashing program with mandatory parametric roll guidance, allowing operators to optimize stowage and lashing of containers, up to an additional tier of containers on deck, with reduced risk of loss due to parametric rolling.

The new seasonality factor, in combination with the route splitting approach, gives shipowners the opportunity to optimize loading on each leg of a voyage, while also gaining flexibility from additional seasonal differences.

“ABS employs a unique approach to calculate load reduction factors on specific routes, sections and seasons rather than on a complete voyage. With the combination of route splitting and seasonality, this new notation is offering valuable options to container operators,” said Christoph Rasewsky, ABS Global Container Sector Lead.

“By analyzing sea conditions using wave scatter diagrams from hindcast wave data for specific sections and seasons, carriers can apply more specific load reduction factors while reducing the risk of cargo loss from parametric rolling with digital onboard operational guidance. The mandatory parametric roll guidance for this notation is setting a new industry standard for safe ship operation even in adverse weather conditions,” said Peter Kim, ABS Senior Principal Engineer.

From the voyage of the first containership, Ideal X, in 1956, ABS has been at the forefront of providing classification and technical services for containerships operating around the world. Learn more here .

??

About ABS

ABS, a global leader in classification services, is focused on delivering a safer, cleaner future for the marine and offshore industries. For over 160 years, ABS has been setting standards for safety and excellence and continues to innovate in the fields of clean technology, digitalization and artificial intelligence, providing industry-leading technical advisory services. With a global network of surveyors, engineers, technology specialists and support staff, ABS works with industry leaders including its members and clients around the world to improve safety in operational performance and efficiency with innovative solutions for the complete life cycle of marine and offshore assets.