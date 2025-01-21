Hydrogen Breakthrough: South Korean Shipbuilder Secures ABS Approval for Next-Gen Tank Design

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), part of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai, has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its groundbreaking hydrogen tank design, paving the way for large-scale liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

The milestone represents a critical step forward in enabling hydrogen’s role as a key component of the global energy transition.

The vacuum insulation system can maintain temperatures at –253? while reducing vacuum creation time in large tanks, promising safer and loss-free transportation of liquid hydrogen in substantial quantities.

“Hydrogen is a key enabler for decarbonization, playing critical roles as fuel, feedstock, energy storage and load balancing,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “As demand grows, shipping will need advanced systems to support large-scale liquid hydrogen storage and transportation.”

The project has garnered significant industry attention, with major players Woodside Energy, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Hyundai Glovis collaborating on an ambitious 80,000 cbm liquid hydrogen carrier development.

“This verification test was a major milestone in the study of transporting liquefied hydrogen, where one of the major issues was the need to increase the size of the tank, and is an important step toward commercialization,” noted Jotaro Tamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer of MOL.

Dr. Byeongyong Yoo, Vice President of HD KSOE, confirmed the company’s commitment to advancing energy shipping solutions, including LNG, LPG, Ammonia, and CO2, emphasizing their dedication to achieving net-zero goals through technological innovation.

“We will continue collaborating with leading global companies to drive the energy transition and achieve net-zero goals,” Yoo said.