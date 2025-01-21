gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,010 members that receive our newsletter.

Liquefied hydrogen carrier illustration

Liquefied hydrogen carrier. Photo courtesy of HD KSOE

Hydrogen Breakthrough: South Korean Shipbuilder Secures ABS Approval for Next-Gen Tank Design

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 21, 2025

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), part of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai, has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its groundbreaking hydrogen tank design, paving the way for large-scale liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

The milestone represents a critical step forward in enabling hydrogen’s role as a key component of the global energy transition.

The vacuum insulation system can maintain temperatures at –253? while reducing vacuum creation time in large tanks, promising safer and loss-free transportation of liquid hydrogen in substantial quantities.

“Hydrogen is a key enabler for decarbonization, playing critical roles as fuel, feedstock, energy storage and load balancing,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “As demand grows, shipping will need advanced systems to support large-scale liquid hydrogen storage and transportation.”

The project has garnered significant industry attention, with major players Woodside Energy, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Hyundai Glovis collaborating on an ambitious 80,000 cbm liquid hydrogen carrier development.

“This verification test was a major milestone in the study of transporting liquefied hydrogen, where one of the major issues was the need to increase the size of the tank, and is an important step toward commercialization,” noted Jotaro Tamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer of MOL.

Dr. Byeongyong Yoo, Vice President of HD KSOE, confirmed the company’s commitment to advancing energy shipping solutions, including LNG, LPG, Ammonia, and CO2, emphasizing their dedication to achieving net-zero goals through technological innovation.

“We will continue collaborating with leading global companies to drive the energy transition and achieve net-zero goals,” Yoo said.

Tags:

decarbonization
hydrogen fuel
hydrogen shipping

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

u.s. china trade war
Shipping

Trump Orders Sweeping Trade Review on First Day

President Trump issued a comprehensive trade policy memorandum on his first day in office, directing federal agencies to conduct wide-ranging reviews of America’s trade relationships and security measures. The memorandum,...

46 minutes ago
Total Views: 214
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Trump’s Trade Policy Uncertainty Could Send Ocean Freight Rates Higher, Xeneta Warns

President Trump‘s potential revival of sweeping import tariffs is creating widespread uncertainty in US shipping markets, with industry experts warning of possible supply chain disruption and skyrocketing freight rates. “Trump...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 194
MSC OSCAR
Shipping

Shipping Giant MSC Says It Will Keep Avoiding Red Sea for Now

Container liner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA said it will continue to send its ships around Africa’s southern tip until further notice, a sign that any resumption to normal trade flows through the Red Sea is not imminent. 

3 hours ago
Total Views: 462
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,010 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.