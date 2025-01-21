gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,010 members that receive our newsletter.

port of los angeles and long beach

FILE PHOTO: Container ships and oil tankers wait outside the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trump Designates Lou Sola as New Federal Maritime Commission Chairman

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 21, 2025

President Donald J. Trump has appointed Commissioner Louis E. “Lou” Sola as the new Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission, the independent federal agency responsible for regulating the international ocean transportation system.

The designation, effective January 20, 2025, marks a transition in leadership as Sola succeeds Daniel B. Maffei at the helm of the maritime regulatory agency.

As the Commission’s chief executive and administrative officer, Chairman Sola brings a diverse background to the role. His extensive experience includes a 12-year military career in Army counterintelligence, followed by successful ventures in consulting and yacht sales. Before joining the FMC, he served on the Florida Board of Pilot Commissioners.

“There are many ways the Commission contributes to the competitiveness of American businesses, access to foreign markets for U.S. vessels and companies, and economic growth for the Nation,” said Chairman Sola. “We will continue that important work while looking for more instances where applying the authorities of the Commission helps U.S. companies and consumers.”

The new Chairman acknowledged his predecessor’s accomplishments, particularly in addressing supply chain congestion issues. “I appreciate all the good work my colleague Daniel Maffei accomplished during his tenure as Chairman,” Sola remarked.

Sola’s history with the FMC dates back to November 2018, when President Trump first nominated him to serve as Commissioner. Following Senate confirmation, he assumed his role in January 2019. His predecessor, Daniel Maffei, served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, having been initially nominated by President Obama in 2016 and most recently reconfirmed by the Senate in May 2024.

Tags:

fmc
president trump

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Liquefied hydrogen carrier illustration
Environment

Hydrogen Breakthrough: South Korean Shipbuilder Secures ABS Approval for Next-Gen Tank Design

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), part of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai, has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 276
u.s. china trade war
Shipping

Trump Orders Sweeping Trade Review on First Day

President Trump issued a comprehensive trade policy memorandum on his first day in office, directing federal agencies to conduct wide-ranging reviews of America’s trade relationships and security measures. The memorandum,...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 398
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Trump’s Trade Policy Uncertainty Could Send Ocean Freight Rates Higher, Xeneta Warns

President Trump‘s potential revival of sweeping import tariffs is creating widespread uncertainty in US shipping markets, with industry experts warning of possible supply chain disruption and skyrocketing freight rates. “Trump...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 282
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,010 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.