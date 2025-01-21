Trump Designates Lou Sola as New Federal Maritime Commission Chairman

President Donald J. Trump has appointed Commissioner Louis E. “Lou” Sola as the new Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission, the independent federal agency responsible for regulating the international ocean transportation system.

The designation, effective January 20, 2025, marks a transition in leadership as Sola succeeds Daniel B. Maffei at the helm of the maritime regulatory agency.

As the Commission’s chief executive and administrative officer, Chairman Sola brings a diverse background to the role. His extensive experience includes a 12-year military career in Army counterintelligence, followed by successful ventures in consulting and yacht sales. Before joining the FMC, he served on the Florida Board of Pilot Commissioners.

“There are many ways the Commission contributes to the competitiveness of American businesses, access to foreign markets for U.S. vessels and companies, and economic growth for the Nation,” said Chairman Sola. “We will continue that important work while looking for more instances where applying the authorities of the Commission helps U.S. companies and consumers.”

The new Chairman acknowledged his predecessor’s accomplishments, particularly in addressing supply chain congestion issues. “I appreciate all the good work my colleague Daniel Maffei accomplished during his tenure as Chairman,” Sola remarked.

Sola’s history with the FMC dates back to November 2018, when President Trump first nominated him to serve as Commissioner. Following Senate confirmation, he assumed his role in January 2019. His predecessor, Daniel Maffei, served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, having been initially nominated by President Obama in 2016 and most recently reconfirmed by the Senate in May 2024.