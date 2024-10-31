Join our crew and become one of the 110,430 members that receive our newsletter.
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris take part in a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024 in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
How the U.S. Election Could Reshape Container Shipping
As the U.S. presidential election nears, Simon Heaney, Senior Manager of Container Shipping at Drewry, has provided insight into how each candidate’s approach to trade and economic policies could influence global container shipping dynamics.
Heaney’s analysis indicates that while container shipping tends to grow consistently despite political changes, the evolving geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China could further disrupt the market depending on who wins.
Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Diversification
The U.S.-China trade war, initiated under former President Donald Trump, has significantly reshaped trade flows over the past several years. China’s share of U.S. container imports has dropped by around 13 percentage points since 2016, with countries like Vietnam stepping in to fill the gap.
Heaney points out that further trade diversification would generally benefit the container market, as the fragmentation of production typically leads to increased shipping of intermediate parts. However, he cautions that an escalation towards “America-first” isolationist policies could disrupt current growth.
U.S. imports through major ports increased by 15% year-to-date as of August 2024, making them a crucial growth driver for the container shipping sector. Yet, these gains could be jeopardized if more extreme policies are implemented.
Trump’s Protectionist Approach
Donald Trump, known for his protectionist stance, has suggested imposing a universal tariff of 20% on all imports, with a substantial focus on goods made in China. Heaney warns that such tariffs would likely reduce overall demand for containerized imports, as U.S. consumers would bear the additional costs. Any intensification in the trade war would continue pushing U.S. importers to seek alternative sources in countries like Vietnam, India, and Mexico, though the net effect on import volumes remains uncertain.
While reshoring U.S. manufacturing could drive exports, retaliatory tariffs from other nations could stymie growth in outbound trade, Heaney notes.
Harris’s Focus on Subsidies and Diplomatic Trade Policy
Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has criticized Trump’s tariff proposals but may maintain existing tariffs if elected. Instead, Heaney expects a Harris administration to focus on subsidies to bolster U.S. industry and exports, which could still strain relationships with other trading blocs. Although Heaney believes Harris’s trade approach would likely be more measured and diplomatic, she is not expected to soften the U.S. stance on China significantly.
As the “status quo candidate,” Harris is viewed as less disruptive, with her administration likely to maintain current trade policies while encouraging gradual supply chain diversification.
A Slow Shift Away from China, Regardless of Outcome
Heaney’s assessment concludes that regardless of the election’s outcome, the U.S. will likely continue to shift its supply chains away from China, although the pace and disruption level of this shift will vary depending on the next president. Trump’s more aggressive stance would likely accelerate the transition, while Harris’s approach may lead to a steadier evolution.
With container shipping volumes tightly interwoven with global trade policies, the U.S. election could bring about significant changes for the sector. As Heaney put it, “The speed of the transition and how orderly it will be will be heavily dictated by the result.”
Watch: Drewry Freight Loop: US Election Special Container Market Update
Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s sixth-largest ocean carrier by capacity, reported robust financial results for its second quarter of FY2024 (July to September). The company’s revenue soared to $5.9...
In the latest case in the United States’ ongoing crack down against marine pollution, Mexico-based shipmanager Gremex Shipping S.A. has been sentenced for deliberately concealing illegal discharges of oily bilge...
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.