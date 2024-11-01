gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,467 members that receive our newsletter.

Photo of China's PLAN Liaoning aircraft carrier with escort ships underway

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, in this undated photo taken December, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

China’s New Era: Dual Aircraft Carrier Formation Sails Into South China Sea

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 1, 2024

by Farah Master (Reuters) China’s aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong carried out dual aircraft carrier formation exercises for the first time in the South China Sea, the PLA navy said, a move that sets China’s navy up for more diverse and complex missions.

China is in disputes with several of its neighbors over its extensive claims of territorial waters in the South China Sea.

During the training, the formation moved to the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and South China Sea before returning home safely, according to a post on the PLA Navy’s official Weibo account.

“In the South China Sea, the Liaoning and Shandong ship formations conducted a dual carrier formation exercise for the first time to hone and improve the combat capability of the aircraft carrier formation system,” it said.

Exercises with two aircraft carriers and their associated support vessels require a high level of operational flexibility and showcase the ability to deploy and sustain extensive air and sea power, providing a powerful deterrent to potential adversaries. 

The PLA Navy operates the Liaoning and the Shandong as its two active aircraft carriers. China’s third carrier, the Fujian, was unveiled in June 2022. It is still undertaking sea trials and is not yet operational.

Read Next: As Tensions Soar, Iran and Russia Launch Naval Drills in a High-Stakes Triangle of Maritime Coercion

(Reporting by Farah Master and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast. Reuters)

Tags:

aircraft carriers
China
chinese aircraft carriers
chinese navy

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

German navy ship at dock flying flags
Navy

Red Sea Is Now So Dangerous Even NATO Warships Are Avoiding It

by John Konrad (gCaptain) The Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest and most strategically vital waterways, has become so hazardous that even the German Navy is steering clear. Defense...

October 29, 2024
Total Views: 9305
Donald-Trump-Aboard-Navy-Ship-USS Gerald Ford
Navy

Could Trump Rebuild and Repair The US Navy?

Today, the focus of nearly every American is on the election. However, more important than the president himself is who the transition team selects for key positions, which executive orders...

October 27, 2024
Total Views: 3055
HMS Diamond. Photo courtesy UK Royal Navy.
Navy

Britain Plans to Challenge China’s Pacific Dominance – And Why It Matters

By Ellen Milligan (Bloomberg) The UK plans to step up its naval activity in the Pacific, including more joint fishing patrols, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to show support for...

October 27, 2024
Total Views: 4225
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,467 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.