Houthis Impose Sanctions on Major US Oil Companies, Claim Responsibility for Minervagracht Attack

The Houthi-aligned Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) has designated 13 entities, 9 individuals, and 2 vessels for sanctions related to US crude oil exports, according to a statement released today.

Meanwhile, the Yemen-based militant group has also claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on the Dutch-flagged Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

The sanctions target major U.S. energy companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum, along with their top executives, accusing them of violating a decree prohibiting the export of US crude oil.

The HOCC liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators and is associated with the Houthi military.

The Executive Director of the HOCC stated that “the HOCC will employ all available means and instruments to confront any hostile measures taken by any State or group against the Republic of Yemen, in accordance with the applicable laws and relevant regulations.”

Among the individuals sanctioned are prominent oil industry executives including Darren Wayne Woods of ExxonMobil, Michael Karl Wirth of Chevron, and Ryan Michael Lance of ConocoPhillips.

The sanctions also target two crude oil tankers – the Marshall Islands-flagged SEAWAYS SAN SABA and SEAWAYS BRAZOS – both linked to US-based Diamond S Shipping Inc.

This action comes as the Houthis continue their campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Yesterday, the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht was attacked, left on fire and adrift in the Gulf of Aden after being struck by an explosive device. The attack required the evacuation of its 19 crew members, with two sailors injured.

On Tuesday, a Houthi spokesperson said the group targeted the vessel with a cruise missile over the shipowners’ violation of its ban on “ports of occupied Palestine.”

Since 2023, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks on vessels they claim are linked to Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians over the Gaza conflict.