gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,457 members

Sounion oil tanker on fire in Red Sea. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS

Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion on fire in the Red Sea, August 25, 2024. Yemen's Houthis said they attacked the Sounion in the Red Sea. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS

Houthis Impose Sanctions on Major US Oil Companies, Claim Responsibility for Minervagracht Attack

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 36
September 30, 2025

The Houthi-aligned Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) has designated 13 entities, 9 individuals, and 2 vessels for sanctions related to US crude oil exports, according to a statement released today.

Meanwhile, the Yemen-based militant group has also claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on the Dutch-flagged Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

The sanctions target major U.S. energy companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum, along with their top executives, accusing them of violating a decree prohibiting the export of US crude oil.

The HOCC liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators and is associated with the Houthi military.

The Executive Director of the HOCC stated that “the HOCC will employ all available means and instruments to confront any hostile measures taken by any State or group against the Republic of Yemen, in accordance with the applicable laws and relevant regulations.”

Among the individuals sanctioned are prominent oil industry executives including Darren Wayne Woods of ExxonMobil, Michael Karl Wirth of Chevron, and Ryan Michael Lance of ConocoPhillips.

The sanctions also target two crude oil tankers – the Marshall Islands-flagged SEAWAYS SAN SABA and SEAWAYS BRAZOS – both linked to US-based Diamond S Shipping Inc.

This action comes as the Houthis continue their campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Yesterday, the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht was attacked, left on fire and adrift in the Gulf of Aden after being struck by an explosive device. The attack required the evacuation of its 19 crew members, with two sailors injured.

On Tuesday, a Houthi spokesperson said the group targeted the vessel with a cruise missile over the shipowners’ violation of its ban on “ports of occupied Palestine.”

Since 2023, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks on vessels they claim are linked to Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians over the Gaza conflict.

Tags:

ConocoPhillips
ExxonMobil
Red Sea Crisis
tankers
US-houthi ceasefire
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,457 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Christ on the water painting returned
News

Historic ‘Christ on the Water’ Painting Returned to Original Location at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the return of the newly restored “Christ on the Water” painting to its place of prominence at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 832
Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

Russian Oil Flows Show Buyers Shunning Trump’s Push to End Trade

Russia’s seaborne crude exports stuck at a 16-month high in the past four weeks, with US President Donald Trump so far failing to convince remaining buyers to ditch Moscow’s oil.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 272
A cargo ship is moored in the Port of Long Beach while cranes retrieve cargo containers from the ship
Shipping

China Unveils Maritime Countermeasures Amid Looming U.S. Port Fee Deadline

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree revising regulations on international maritime transport that will enable China to take countermeasures against countries imposing discriminatory restrictions on Chinese...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 403