gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,208 members

Hapag-Lloyd Says 30% of China’s U.S. Bound Shipments Have Been Canceled

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows a cargo ship at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Hong Kong, China, April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

Hapag-Lloyd Says 30% of China’s U.S. Bound Shipments Have Been Canceled

Reuters
Total Views: 822
April 23, 2025

By Matthias Inverardi

DUESSELDORF, April 23 (Reuters) – Hapag-Lloyd customers have canceled 30% of shipments to the United States from China, spooked by the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies, a spokesperson for the German container shipping group told Reuters on Wednesday.

Instead, there has been a “massive increase” in demand for consignments from Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, the spokesperson added.

Tariffs on goods from China introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump have triggered a trade conflict that has resulted in 145% U.S. duties on Chinese goods and 125% Chinese duties on U.S. goods.

The spokesperson said the company was using smaller vessels on the route to the U.S. in some cases, while keeping the number of passages unchanged.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that global economic output will slow in the months ahead as Trump’s steep tariffs on virtually all trading partners begin to bite.

Trump later on Tuesday expressed optimism that he would make progress with China that would substantially lower tariffs on its imports but also warned that “if they don’t make a deal, we’ll set the deal.”

(Writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams, Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
Hapag-Lloyd
tariffs
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,208 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

NYC Waterfront Project Aims to Shift Freight from Truck to Barge
Shipping

NYC Waterfront Project Aims to Shift Freight from Truck to Barge

By Daniel Katzive (gCaptain) –  New York City’s slow-moving efforts to get more freight off the city’s congested highways and onto the metropolis’s navigable waterways appeared to take an important...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 1723
bulk carrier ballast water
Shipping

CMB.TECH to Absorb Golden Ocean in All-Stock Deal

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT) announced today a merger agreement that will create one of the largest diversified listed maritime groups globally. The stock-for-stock...

16 hours ago
Total Views: 740
Responders with the Unified Command conduct an overflight assessment of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, March 29, 2024. The Key Bridge was struck by the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Dali early morning on March 26, 2024. (Unified Command courtesy photo)
Accidents

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Fails to Meet Modern Vessel Collision Standards, Risk Assessment Shows

In response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has revealed that the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bay Bridge (aka the Chesapeake...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1731