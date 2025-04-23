Sallaum Lines Selects Inmarsat Nexuswave To Drive Fleetwide Digitalisation Strategy

Agreement sees Sallaum Lines become an early adopter to transition to Inmarsat Maritime’s fully managed bonded connectivity service from traditional VSAT solutions.

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Sallaum Lines, a leading Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargo shipping company, to upgrade to Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service, making it an early adopter in region. As Sallaum Lines expands its global presence, NexusWave will provide secure, ultra-fast connectivity with unlimited data, complemented by Inmarsat’s Care Premium programme for 24/7 support and maintenance.

Reflecting a proactive digitalisation strategy, Sallaum Lines is adopting modern technologies such as IoT sensors and collaborative tools to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency across its fleet. Inmarsat’s NexusWave will deliver the reliability, high speeds, and low latency that Sallaum increasingly relies on to facilitate data collection, analysis, and advanced monitoring across its 14-vessel RoRo fleet, including six newbuilds.

Sallaum Lines is committed to creating a healthy and happy working environment on board its vessels by ensuring crew members can stay connected with their families and friends during rest and off-duty hours. The company places high value on education and development and plans to deploy a fleetwide learning and skills development platform. Thanks to the unlimited, high-speed connectivity provided by NexusWave through network bonding, Sallaum’s crew will have access to communication services and educational tools virtually anywhere in the world – even in connectivity hotspots.

Mr Puneet Arora, Head of Technical, Sallaum Lines, commented: “NexusWave will provide us with fast and reliable connectivity without the worry of outages, latency, or interruptions. This new partnership will also enable us to enhance our remote infrastructure and expand our onboard portfolio with solutions that meet both operational needs and crew welfare requirements. We are proud to be an early adopter of NexusWave.”

Dennis Winterswijk, Regional Director, EMEA, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Deep understanding of Inmarsat Maritime’s capabilities, and trust in our reliability, were key factors in Sallaum Lines’ decision to select NexusWave. Its decision to adopt NexusWave highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, as well as its position as a forward-thinking, technology-driven company.”