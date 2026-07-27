‘Goodbye, Engine Room’: Trump Floods Truth Social With AI Images of Captured and Exploding Iranian Tankers

President Donald Trump overnight posted a series of AI-generated images on Truth Social depicting U.S. forces seizing Iranian oil tankers, raising American flags aboard captured vessels, and destroying Iranian-flagged ships in fiery explosions.

The posts, which appeared without any accompanying explanation, come as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high despite three consecutive nights without direct military strikes between the two countries.

Several of the images portray Trump standing on the deck of what appears to be an Iranian tanker alongside armed U.S. personnel under captions such as “It’s Our Oil Tanker Now!” and “This is our oil tanker now.” Another depicts an Iranian tanker engulfed in flames beneath the caption “Goodbye, Engine Room,” while another simply reads “No More Engines” over an image of a ship exploding at sea.

Other images show U.S. naval forces, including what appears to be an aircraft carrier, positioned nearby as Trump plants an American flag aboard a tanker. One image includes caricatured figures dressed in Middle Eastern attire appearing to leap toward the vessel.

The imagery follows weeks of increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Trump toward Iran. Last week, the president told Axios he was considering a “massive attack” against Iran, “bigger than ever before,” before senior administration officials signaled over the weekend that the White House was allowing diplomacy “some space” rather than escalating militarily.

The posts also come amid renewed concern over maritime security after Yemen’s Houthi movement resumed attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea last week, heightening concerns that commercial shipping could again face simultaneous threats in both the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

If nothing else, images underscore how maritime security remains central to the broader confrontation between the two countries.

Editor’s Note: The following images were posted by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. They are AI-generated illustrations and do not depict actual events.