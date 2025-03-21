gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,922 members that receive our newsletter.

Germany secures oil tanker adrift off its Baltic coast.Handout via REUTERS

A handout photo released on January 10, 2025 by the Havariekommando, the German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, shows the suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker Eventin carrying around 99,000 metric tons of oil from Russia. The 274-meter (899-foot) Panama-flagged tanker traveling from Russia to Egypt, had been drifting slowly and unable to maneuver since earlier on Friday before it was pulled to the harbour of Sassnitz, Germany. Havariekommando/Handout via REUTERS

Germany Confiscates Tanker Belonging to Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 21, 2025

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) – Germany has confiscated a decrepit tanker found adrift off its northern coast in January that is believed to be part of a shadow fleet used by Russia to circumvent oil sanctions, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday, citing security sources.

The Panama-flagged ship, called Eventinwas secured by German maritime authorities after being found off the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen, prompting Berlin to sharply rebuke Moscow.

Spiegel reported that a confiscation order has been issued for the tanker, meaning the vessel and its cargo of around 100,000 metric tons of oil, worth some 40 million euros ($43.33 million), now become German property.

The local customs authority and the German foreign office did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Moscow has no information about the ship and no knowledge about its owner or reasons for its seizure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, responding to a question from Reuters.

Eventin was included in the European Union’s 16th package of sanctions targeting Russia for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The package aimed to put extra pressure on Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’, referring to vessels used by Russia to move oil, arms and grains around in violation of sanctions. The vessels are not regulated or insured by conventional Western providers.

The ageing tanker, which had been travelling from Russia to Egypt, also sparked environmental concerns over a potential oil spill.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel MoreAdditional reporting by Dmitry Antonov in MoscowEditing by Frances Kerry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

dark fleet
germany
russia
shadow fleet

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

DNV, Shipbuilding Giants Partner on Revolutionary Carbon Capture Technology for Marine Fuel Cells
Shipping

DNV, Shipbuilding Giants Partner on Revolutionary Carbon Capture Technology for Marine Fuel Cells

International classification society DNV has joined forces with HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hydrogen to develop innovative carbon capture technology for marine applications. The Joint...

14 hours ago
Total Views: 536
The Colcutt building, London
Shipping

Lloyd’s Register Abandoning Modern HQ for Historic Homecoming

Lloyd’s Register, the maritime society formed in a London coffee house in 1760, has put its modern glass headquarters up for sale as it prepares to move back into the property built to house it more than a century ago. 

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1602
Ukrainian coast guard patrols the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shipping

Russia and US to Discuss Black Sea Shipping on Monday

Russian and U.S. experts will discuss ways to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea at talks on a possible Ukrainian peace settlement in Riyadh on Monday, the Kremlin said.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 210
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,922 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.