DNV, Shipbuilding Giants Partner on Revolutionary Carbon Capture Technology for Marine Fuel Cells

International classification society DNV has joined forces with HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hydrogen to develop innovative carbon capture technology for marine applications.

The Joint Industry Project (JIP) will focus on developing and validating Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology for carbon capture in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC). These high-efficiency fuel cells can operate on various fuels, including natural gas, ammonia, and hydrogen.

“PSA technology is a key enabler in the era of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage,” stated Seunghwan Oh, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at HD Hydrogen.

The initiative aims to achieve significant emissions reductions through PSA technology, which is projected to be 40% more energy-efficient than conventional marine CO2 absorption systems.

DNV’s Regional Manager for Korea & Japan, Vidar Dolonen, emphasized the project’s strategic importance: “The decarbonization of shipping is a complex challenge, requiring a mix of solutions to bridge the transition to carbon-neutral fuels”.

This collaboration marks a crucial step in developing practical carbon reduction strategies for the maritime industry, as shipping companies worldwide seek viable solutions for meeting increasingly stringent emissions regulations.