Georgia Ports Shatter Records Amid Strong Growth Across Both Container and Vehicle Trade

The Port of Savannah achieved unprecedented growth in March 2025, handling 534,000 TEUs and marking its second consecutive monthly record, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) announced Tuesday.

The surge represents a 22.5% increase from the previous year, adding 98,000 TEUs to its throughput. Meanwhile, the Port of Brunswick set its own record, handling 91,360 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo, an 18% increase from last year.

GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch attributes this remarkable growth to two key factors: the return of cargo following West Coast labor negotiations and customers front-loading orders ahead of new tariffs. These factors affected both container and vehicle trades.

The port’s intermodal operations also reached new heights, with rail movements hitting an all-time record of 52,645 containers, marking a 17% year-over-year increase. The Mason Mega Rail Terminal, spanning 85 acres, maintains impressive efficiency with an average dwell time of just 22 hours between vessel offload and train departure, handling 42 double-stacked trains weekly.

Truck operations demonstrated similar gains. The Garden City Terminal processed 333,571 truck turns in March, setting a weekly record of 80,505 turns. Average turn times remain notably efficient at 35 minutes for single moves and 55 minutes for dual moves, with the latter comprising 86% of truck operations.

“From our docks and the container yard, to the truck gates and on-terminal rail, our operations teams are achieving strong metrics in cargo flow. That translates into supply chain velocity for our customers who want to exercise more control on order fulfillment speed,” said GPA Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy.

The ports are implementing several infrastructure improvements to enhance efficiency further. In Savannah, starting in May, the Ocean Terminal will serve as a lay berth for large vessels, reducing berth idle time from 12 to 3 hours. The new $44.5 million U.S. Customs facility at Garden City Terminal will double inspection capacity when it opens in early June.

The facility’s expansion includes 400,000 square feet of parking for outdoor inspections and will house multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In Brunswick, Phase I of a new railyard at Colonel’s Island Terminal will complete in May 2025, doubling rail capacity to ten trains per week. The port has also completed $262 million in capacity upgrades, including new warehousing and vehicle processing space.

These developments come as Savannah continues to strengthen its position as the fastest-growing container port on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts, while Brunswick has become the nation’s busiest port for vehicles and heavy equipment. Both ports have expanded their operations, with Savannah adding three new vessel start times for a total of eight daily start times with 24/7 operations.

“In Georgia, we are united in our commitment to serving the farms, factories and businesses that support the economy of our state and nation,” said GPA Board Chairman Kent Fountain.