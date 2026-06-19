Genco’s Proxy Victory Caps Months of Fighting With Diana Shipping

The overwhelming re-election of Genco Shipping & Trading’s board this week marked the latest chapter in a takeover battle that has pitted two of the dry bulk industry’s best-known names against each other and raised broader questions about consolidation, corporate governance, and shareholder value in shipping.

What began as a merger proposal earlier this year quickly escalated into a proxy contest after Diana Shipping sought to combine the two companies into a larger dry bulk operator.

Diana argued that a merger would create one of the largest publicly traded dry bulk fleets in the world, generating economies of scale, lowering costs, improving market liquidity, and increasing access to capital. The company also pointed to what it viewed as Genco’s persistent discount to net asset value, arguing shareholders would be better served through consolidation.

Genco’s board disagreed.

Led by Chief Executive Officer John Wobensmith, Genco rejected Diana’s proposal, saying it undervalued the company and failed to reflect the progress of what it calls its Comprehensive Value Strategy. Over the past several years, Genco has reshaped its balance sheet, reduced debt, modernized its fleet and emphasized shareholder returns through dividends and disciplined capital allocation.

The rejection set off an increasingly public campaign. Diana pushed shareholders to oppose several board initiatives and challenged Genco’s governance practices, while Genco argued Diana was attempting to gain control without offering shareholders an appropriate premium.

One of the biggest flashpoints came when Genco adopted a shareholder rights plan, commonly known as a poison pill. Diana criticized the move as an attempt to entrench management and limit shareholder choice. Genco defended it as a standard measure designed to ensure any future acquisition proposal would fairly compensate all investors.

The disagreement also reflected two different philosophies that have long existed within dry bulk shipping.

Diana, founded by the Paliou family, has traditionally emphasized conservative financial management, fleet longevity and balance sheet strength. Genco, meanwhile, has increasingly positioned itself as a shareholder-focused company, prioritizing dividends, capital returns and active portfolio management.

That strategic divide became the centerpiece of the proxy fight.

The outcome of Thursday’s annual meeting was decisive. According to preliminary results, nearly 90% of shares excluding Diana’s holdings voted in favor of each of Genco’s six director nominees. Shareholders also approved the company’s equity incentive plan and ratified its shareholder rights agreement, while rejecting Diana’s competing proposals.

The vote represents a clear endorsement of Genco’s current leadership and strategy. But it does not necessarily end the takeover saga.

In announcing the results, Genco said its board remains engaged in reviewing Diana’s revised non-binding proposal submitted on June 17, working with financial and legal advisers as part of its fiduciary duties.

“Our Board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and will continue taking actions that it believes are in the best interests of all Genco shareholders,” the company said.