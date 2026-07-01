CMA CGM to Buy FedEx Supply Chain for $1.4 Billion, Expanding North American Logistics Business

The CMA CGM Group has agreed to acquire FedEx Supply Chain from FedEx in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, significantly expanding its North American contract logistics business while establishing new long-term ocean and air cargo partnerships between the two companies.

The transaction, which is expected to close in 2026 pending regulatory approvals, will nearly triple the size of the North American contract logistics operations of CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM’s logistics subsidiary.

Once completed, the combined business will operate approximately 150 warehouses under CEVA in North America, increasing the company’s regional footprint to more than 240 locations with a workforce of roughly 20,000 employees. FedEx Supply Chain employs nearly 10,000 people who will join CEVA as part of the acquisition.

The deal marks another major investment by CMA CGM in the United States, where the French shipping and logistics group has steadily expanded beyond its core container shipping business through acquisitions and investments in ports, air cargo, warehousing and end-to-end logistics services.

In addition to the acquisition, CMA CGM and FedEx said they expect to enter into separate multi-year commercial agreements covering both ocean shipping and air cargo.

Under the planned arrangements, CMA CGM will become a preferred—but non-exclusive—ocean carrier for FedEx, providing ocean transportation services across its global liner network. The companies also plan to collaborate on selected air cargo capacity solutions aimed at improving aircraft utilization and providing greater flexibility for long-haul freight movements.

“The acquisition and partnership with FedEx represent a major step in the development of CEVA Logistics and our logistics activities in North America,” said Rodolphe Saadé. “We are strengthening our ability to provide customers with integrated supply chain solutions. These deals also reinforce our long-term commitment to investing in the United States and supporting the resilience and efficiency of its supply chain.”

For FedEx, the divestiture allows the company to sharpen its focus on higher-value logistics segments while maintaining a commercial relationship with CMA CGM.

“Today’s announcement enables FedEx to further increase our focus on providing our unique expertise for high-value verticals, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace and data centers,” said Raj Subramaniam. “By streamlining our portfolio, FedEx is better positioned to execute our long-term vision and continue to serve as the heartbeat of the industrial economy.”

The ocean freight and air cargo agreements are expected to be implemented in phases between now and 2028.