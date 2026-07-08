Fincantieri Spends Big to Build Underwater Technology Powerhouse Through Four Acquisitions

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is making its biggest push yet into the fast-growing underwater technology sector, announcing deals worth an initial €600 million to acquire controlling stakes in four companies specializing in marine surveys, autonomous underwater and surface vehicles, and subsea communications.

The acquisitions of Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech and Defcomm will significantly expand Fincantieri’s presence beyond traditional shipbuilding, creating what the company describes as the first fully vertically integrated underwater operator spanning commercial, offshore energy and defense markets.

The move builds on Fincantieri’s earlier acquisitions of underwater defense specialist WASS in 2025 and engineering company Remazel in 2024. Together, the businesses will form an underwater technology hub bringing together eight companies across Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway and the UAE.

The strategy reflects growing demand for technologies that can protect critical subsea infrastructure, including pipelines, offshore energy assets and the global network of undersea communications cables that carry the vast majority of international internet traffic.

“These acquisitions mark a historic transformation for Fincantieri, creating an international champion in the underwater domain,” Chief Executive Pierroberto Folgiero said in a statement. “They allow us to accelerate the execution of our Business Plan, significantly strengthening profitability while expanding our presence in a fast-growing market where the dual-use component is expected to become increasingly important.”

The largest acquisition is Milan-listed Next Geosolutions, a marine survey and offshore services company that generated approximately €300 million in revenue in 2025. Fincantieri has agreed to acquire a 52.6% controlling stake at €16.25 per share, valuing the company at roughly €780 million, and plans to launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares following the transaction’s completion.

The company is also acquiring majority positions in underwater communications specialist WSense, autonomous surface vessel developer Defcomm and underwater robotics company Graal Tech.

Fincantieri said the combination will allow it to offer integrated services across the underwater value chain, from seabed surveys and offshore construction support to autonomous vehicles, communications networks and subsea infrastructure monitoring.

The company expects the acquisitions to more than double revenue in its underwater business from €667 million in 2025 to more than €1.1 billion on a pro-forma basis in 2026, with EBITDA rising to approximately €220 million. That would achieve growth targets originally set for 2030 four years ahead of schedule, according to the company.

The underwater business is expected to contribute more than €60 million to group net profit in 2026, with revenues projected to reach €1.8 billion by 2030. Fincantieri also said the acquisitions are expected to increase group EBITDA by 13% and pro-forma net profit by 40% in 2026 compared with targets outlined in its current business plan.

The transactions will be financed primarily through proceeds from Fincantieri’s €500 million capital raise completed earlier this year, supplemented by existing company resources. The company said the deals will not affect its 2026 leverage guidance.

The expansion comes as governments and energy companies increase investment in protecting subsea infrastructure following a series of incidents involving pipelines and communications cables in recent years. Fincantieri sees strong long-term demand across defense, offshore energy, marine infrastructure and environmental monitoring, particularly in the Mediterranean, where critical energy and communications networks converge.