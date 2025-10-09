gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,156 members

Port Los Angeles container terminal

Photo courtesy Port Los Angeles

Freight to Dodge Worst of US Port Fees Thanks to Workarounds

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
October 9, 2025

By Weilun Soon (Bloomberg) — Freight rates are likely to see limited impact when the US starts charging Chinese vessels for calling at its ports next week, as shipping firms find several ways to circumvent the punitive measures, including reshuffling their fleets.

Some 35% of vessels in the global fleet of tankers, bulk carriers and container ships could be hit by the penalty imposed by the Office of the United States Trade Representative. But the impact on importers and exporters is likely to be minimal, Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst at global shipping organization Bimco, wrote in a note this week

The US is set to start charging large Chinese vessels millions of dollars when they call at American ports from Oct. 14. The plan, first announced in April, is part of President Donald Trump’s bid to rearrange global trade and push against Beijing’s rising clout, including in shipbuilding, by targeting Chinese owners or vessels that were built in China. Nearly one in every four ships currently on water was built in the country.

The global shipping industry has been racing to find workarounds to blunt the blow from USTR’s punishing port fees. Firms are reshuffling fleets to avoid having China-built ships dock in the US, which is helping dampen the impact on freight rates, said Rasmussen. 

Shipowners and charterers have begun reviewing leasing contracts to clarify which party should be the one paying the port fees. They’ve also started unwinding leasing arrangements with Chinese entities and coming up with new ways to transfer ownership of vessels.

All that has helped some shipping lines retain their pricing structures. Major container liners such as A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S and CMA CGM SA have committed to not levying surcharges on their services due to the US port fees. 

“US importers and exporters should not expect increasing freight rates,” Rasmussen wrote, though he cautioned that fees could increase in the near term due to confusion over implementation.

This year, US markets made up only 9%-19% of global ship demand, while 16%-24% of US imports and exports travel on ships that can fall under US Trade Representative’s plan, according to Bimco.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

freight rates
united states
USTR port fees
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,156 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Shipping

Maersk Shares Hit Three-month Low on Prospect of Gaza Deal Reopening Red Sea Route

Maersk shares fell on Thursday on expectations a Gaza ceasefire deal could eventually restore container shipping routes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, easing a capacity crunch that has supported freight rates.

11 minutes ago
Total Views: 40
An LNG carrier transits through the Panama Canal. Photo credit: Flystock/Shutterstock
Environment

La Niña Conditions Return

La Niña conditions have emerged in the equatorial Pacific and are expected to persist through the Northern Hemisphere winter, with forecasters predicting a 55% chance of transition to ENSO-neutral conditions...

27 minutes ago
Total Views: 82
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Shipping

Global Shipping Industry Set to Adopt World’s First International Carbon Pricing Scheme

Governments at the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) are expected to adopt the world’s first global carbon pricing scheme on any international polluter next week, as the shipping industry faces...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 111