Florida Speedboat Incident in Cuban Waters Leaves Four Dead, Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

A confrontation between Cuban Border Guard forces and a Florida-registered speedboat in Cuban territorial waters has left four people dead and six injured, escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba and drawing sharp reactions from Florida lawmakers.

According to a statement from Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, authorities detected a speedboat bearing Florida registration FL7726SH on Wednesday morning, roughly one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel near Cayo Falcones, in Villa Clara province. Cuban officials said a Border Guard vessel with five service members approached the boat for identification when, they allege, the occupants of the speedboat opened fire, wounding the Cuban vessel’s commander.

Cuban authorities said four people aboard the foreign vessel were killed and six injured during the confrontation. The injured were evacuated for medical treatment, and an investigation is ongoing, the ministry said.

The incident has prompted immediate responses from Florida political leaders. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez, representing Florida’s 28th Congressional district, characterized the event as an attack by the Cuban government, stating: “The dictatorship in #Cuba has just attacked a boat from Florida & murdered those on board. This regime must be relegated to the dust bin of history!”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to coordinate with federal, state, and law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. “The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable,” Uthmeier stated.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who represents Florida’s 27th District and serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said she is “closely monitoring reports” and awaiting further details from U.S. authorities.

The confrontation comes amid renewed pressure on Havana from Washington. The incident comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Caribbean leaders to discuss regional security issues, as the Trump administration continues to tighten economic restrictions on Cuba, including efforts to disrupt fuel supplies.

The Trump administration has been blocking oil shipments to Cuba, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and increasing pressure on the Cuban government following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key Cuban ally, on January 3.