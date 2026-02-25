gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,144 members

Fishermen arrive at the Havana's bay in Havana, Cuba, March 29, 2022

Fishermen arrive at the Havana's bay in Havana, Cuba, March 29, 2022. Picture taken March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Florida Speedboat Incident in Cuban Waters Leaves Four Dead, Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 25, 2026

A confrontation between Cuban Border Guard forces and a Florida-registered speedboat in Cuban territorial waters has left four people dead and six injured, escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba and drawing sharp reactions from Florida lawmakers.

According to a statement from Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior, authorities detected a speedboat bearing Florida registration FL7726SH on Wednesday morning, roughly one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel near Cayo Falcones, in Villa Clara province. Cuban officials said a Border Guard vessel with five service members approached the boat for identification when, they allege, the occupants of the speedboat opened fire, wounding the Cuban vessel’s commander.

Cuban authorities said four people aboard the foreign vessel were killed and six injured during the confrontation. The injured were evacuated for medical treatment, and an investigation is ongoing, the ministry said.

The incident has prompted immediate responses from Florida political leaders. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez, representing Florida’s 28th Congressional district, characterized the event as an attack by the Cuban government, stating: “The dictatorship in #Cuba has just attacked a boat from Florida & murdered those on board. This regime must be relegated to the dust bin of history!”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to coordinate with federal, state, and law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. “The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable,” Uthmeier stated.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who represents Florida’s 27th District and serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said she is “closely monitoring reports” and awaiting further details from U.S. authorities.

The confrontation comes amid renewed pressure on Havana from Washington. The incident comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Caribbean leaders to discuss regional security issues, as the Trump administration continues to tighten economic restrictions on Cuba, including efforts to disrupt fuel supplies.

The Trump administration has been blocking oil shipments to Cuba, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and increasing pressure on the Cuban government following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key Cuban ally, on January 3.

Tags:

Cuba
Cuba boat incident
trump administration

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,144 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of a U.S. Navy warship trailing a large oil tanker during a maritime interdiction in open ocean waters
News

U.S. Treasury Sanctions 12 Tankers in Iran’s Shadow Fleet

The U.S. Department of the Treasury escalated its economic pressure campaign against Iran today, sanctioning over 30 entities, individuals, and vessels in a coordinated strike aimed at dismantling the Islamic...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 277
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2020. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts
Defense

Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Departs Alabama as Greenland Mission Remains Unclear

The hospital ship USNS Mercy departed Alabama Shipyard on Tuesday, transiting southbound through the Gulf of Mexico at about 10.5 knots, closing out months of drydock work while fresh questions swirl about...

February 24, 2026
Total Views: 6192
U.S. military helicopter crew monitors the sanctioned oil tanker Bertha in the Indian Ocean during a maritime interdiction and boarding operation targeting shadow fleet oil shipments.
Defense

U.S. Chase Ends in Indian Ocean with Boarding of Sanctioned Tanker ‘Bertha’

U.S. forces have boarded the sanctioned oil tanker Bertha in the Indian Ocean, marking the tenth vessel seized or interdicted in an intensifying campaign against the shadow fleet transporting illicit...

February 24, 2026
Total Views: 1401