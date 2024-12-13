Fisherman Survives Three Days Adrift at Sea After Being Forced Overboard at Knife-Point

A 37-year-old crew member was saved after spending three harrowing days adrift at sea following alleged abuse aboard a fishing vessel.

Afif Efendy, a crew member of the fishing vessel KM. Putri Ayu, was successfully evacuated on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in a coordinated effort between the merchant vessel MV. SIKINOS and the KN. P 349 patrol vessel.

“The evacuation was conducted with precision, with the KN. P 349 Patrol Vessel arriving at 20:00 WIB to conduct a transfer operation alongside the MV. SIKINOS,” Indonesian maritime authorities reported.

According to the victim’s testimony, what began as a routine 17-day fishing expedition from Jepara turned into a nightmare of systematic abuse. Efendy was reportedly subjected to physical assault and intimidation by senior crew members, forced to work excessive hours from dawn until nightfall without rest.

The situation escalated dramatically on the voyage’s 17th day when two crew members threatened him a knife, telling him to jump overboard or be killed. In a crucial decision that would ultimately save his life, he managed to don a life jacket before jumping overboard.

Following his rescue by the MV. SIKINOS, Efendy was safely transferred to the SAR team and transported to Semayang Harbor for medical evaluation.

This incident raises serious questions about crew safety and workplace violence in the fishing industry, highlighting the need for stronger oversight and protection measures for maritime workers.