gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,836 members that receive our newsletter.

Survivor Afif Efendy is transfered aboard an Indonesian patrol boat.

Survivor Afif Efendy is transferred aboard an Indonesian patrol boat after three days at sea.

Fisherman Survives Three Days Adrift at Sea After Being Forced Overboard at Knife-Point

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 13, 2024

A 37-year-old crew member was saved after spending three harrowing days adrift at sea following alleged abuse aboard a fishing vessel.

Afif Efendy, a crew member of the fishing vessel KM. Putri Ayu, was successfully evacuated on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in a coordinated effort between the merchant vessel MV. SIKINOS and the KN. P 349 patrol vessel.

“The evacuation was conducted with precision, with the KN. P 349 Patrol Vessel arriving at 20:00 WIB to conduct a transfer operation alongside the MV. SIKINOS,” Indonesian maritime authorities reported.

According to the victim’s testimony, what began as a routine 17-day fishing expedition from Jepara turned into a nightmare of systematic abuse. Efendy was reportedly subjected to physical assault and intimidation by senior crew members, forced to work excessive hours from dawn until nightfall without rest.

The situation escalated dramatically on the voyage’s 17th day when two crew members threatened him a knife, telling him to jump overboard or be killed. In a crucial decision that would ultimately save his life, he managed to don a life jacket before jumping overboard.

Following his rescue by the MV. SIKINOS, Efendy was safely transferred to the SAR team and transported to Semayang Harbor for medical evaluation.

This incident raises serious questions about crew safety and workplace violence in the fishing industry, highlighting the need for stronger oversight and protection measures for maritime workers.

Tags:

rescue at sea

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Greenpeace activists in inflatable boats approach a Shell oil production vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, January 31, 2023. Alice Russell/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
News

Shell Settles Lawsuit Against Greenpeace Over Activists Boarding Oil FPSO

British oil and gas major Shell on Tuesday settled a London lawsuit it brought against environmental group Greenpeace after activists boarded a Shell oil production vessel last year.

December 10, 2024
Total Views: 1385
A satellite image shows three vessels in Russia's Mediterranean fleet moored 13km northwest off Syria's coast
Featured

Satellite Imagery Shows Russian Navy Ships Anchored Off Syrian Coast

Satellite imagery show that Russian naval ships have left Moscow's base at Tartous on Syria's coast and some have dropped anchor offshore following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

December 10, 2024
Total Views: 16128
Canadian flag on the stern of a ship
News

Canada Seeks Stronger US Ties in Arctic to Counter Russia, China

Canada will establish two new Arctic consulates in Alaska and Greenland and appoint a dedicated Arctic ambassador as part of a long-awaited strategy for a region where Russia and China are increasingly seeking to assert their influence.

December 6, 2024
Total Views: 769
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,836 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.