Explosive Sea Drones Emerge as New Threat to Tankers in Gulf Attacks

By Cassell Bryan-Low

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) – Naval drones have been used in at least two attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf region since war erupted between the U.S., Israel and Iran, according to maritime authorities and analysts, demonstrating a dangerous new threat in the key shipping lane.

The emergence of the use of explosive-laden unmanned surface vessels, which Ukraine has used with great effect in its war with Russia, comes as Iran threatens to block oil shipments from transiting the key Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint for one-fifth of the world’s oil.

The first sea-based drone attack was on March 1 when a crude oil tanker, the MKD VYOM, was hit about 44 nautical miles off Oman, killing one crew member, Britain’s maritime agency said. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a public advisory that an unmanned surface vessel struck the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker just above the waterline, triggering an explosion and fire in the engine room.

Days later, a small vessel struck the Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe while anchored near Iraq’s Khor al Zubair port, according to U.S. representative company Sonangol Marine Services. The company said its 23 crew members were safe, and did not comment on what kind of vessel struck the vessel, citing an ongoing investigation.

Footage of the attack posted online shows a small speedboat-shaped object racing toward the side of the ship before slamming into it, triggering an explosion that sent plumes of thick smoke into the air. The vessel in the video appears to be a naval drone that exploded on impact, according to two UK-based maritime specialists, Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at think tank RUSI, and Robert Peters of maritime security firm Ambrey.

SEA DRONES CAN IMMOBILIZE SHIPS

Peters said he believes Iran was responsible for the Sonangol Namibe attack, noting that Tehran has previously showcased its naval drone capabilities at military displays. He pointed to the timing of the attack, which came a day after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, setting it ablaze, according to Iran’s semi?official Mehr news agency. The IRGC said “missiles” were used in that attack, Mehr reported.

Iran has said the world should be ready for oil at $200 a barrel as its forces hit merchant ships on Wednesday, and as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a near-standstill.

Reuters was unable to determine who was responsible for the two attacks. The Iranian mission to the UN in New York didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Iran’s involvement is confirmed, it would be the first known instance of the Islamic Republic directly using naval drones to attack commercial vessels, according to Peters. Iran-aligned Houthi militants from Yemen have previously used drone boats against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Peters said sea drones can carry more explosives than aerial ones, potentially rivaling the payload of ballistic missiles. While aerial drones can kill crew members from above, sea drones can “immobilize ships if they hit the right place,” he said. “If your ship is immobilized, if they want to follow up you are highly vulnerable.”

(Reporting by Cassell Bryan-Low in London; additional reporting by David Jeans in New York; Editing by Joe Brock and David Gaffen)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.