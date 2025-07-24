gCaptain-logo
Offshore Wind Turbines At Sea

Photo credit: Shutterstock/Teun van den Dries

Equinor Reports $763 Million Impairment on Empire Wind Amid Regulatory Setbacks

Mike Schuler
July 24, 2025

Equinor has reported a significant impairment of $763 million related to its Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project and South Brooklyn Marine Terminal development in its second quarter 2025 financial results. The impairment is part of a larger USD 955 million write-down attributed to “regulatory changes causing loss of synergies from future offshore wind projects and increased exposure to tariffs.”

The $5 billion Empire Wind project, designed to power 500,000 New York homes by 2027, faced a temporary setback earlier this year when the Trump Administration ordered an immediate stoppage of activities as part of a broader halt on offshore wind development ordered by President Trump, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum citing concerns about the previous administration’s approval process.

After the month-long suspension, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) lifted the stop work order, allowing construction activities to resume. Despite these challenges, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal remains optimistic about the company’s renewable energy portfolio, stating, “We continue to progress our portfolio in renewables, and the Empire Wind 1 project development is back in execution.”

The project, which began construction in 2024 and was more than 30% complete before the work stoppage, represents a significant milestone in the U.S. renewable energy sector. Empire Wind’s financial stakes are substantial, with a gross book value of approximately $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, including $1.5 billion in project finance term loans.

The development also encompasses the redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, set to become the nation’s largest dedicated port facility for offshore wind. Empire Wind additionally includes a potential second phase with a collective generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatts.

The project’s history dates back to 2017 when Empire secured the lease for the designated area off New York’s coast through a competitive process. Following an environmental review, construction approval was granted in early 2024, with project financing secured the same year.

The temporary suspension prompted legal action from 18 states, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, aimed at protecting maritime investments and jobs.

Despite these challenges, Equinor maintains its 2027 commercial operation target date for Empire Wind 1. The project represents part of Equinor’s continued investment in American energy infrastructure, which has totaled approximately $60 billion since the early 2000s.

