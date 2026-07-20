gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,581 members

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea

Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

Dynacom’s Hormuz Strategy Tested as Two Tankers Come Under Attack

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 20, 2026

Creek tanker manager Dynacom, which previously emerged as the largest non-Iranian commercial operator continuing to move oil through the Strait of Hormuz after the conflict erupted, saw two of its tankers struck by projectiles Monday while transiting the U.S.-coordinated southern corridor off Oman.

The Malta-flagged Panamax tanker Kavomaleas and the Liberian-flagged VLCC Acheloos were hit at roughly the same time, according to maritime security company Marisks.

All crew members were reported safe, though the crew of Kavomaleas abandoned ship after a fire broke out in the engine room.

The attacks underscore the growing risks facing even those operators that have continued using the southern route established along Oman’s coast to reduce ships’ exposure to Iranian forces operating closer to the traditional shipping lanes.

Dynacom was among the earliest companies to keep tankers moving through Hormuz during the conflict. By April, Bloomberg reported the company had transported about 6.5 million barrels through the Strait, making it the largest non-Iranian commercial shipper still operating there. More recently, both Kavomaleas and Acheloos were using the same U.S.-facilitated southern corridor when they were struck.

The Tanker Tycoon Making Millions on Hormuz Shuttle Runs

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday that two tankers had “exploded” after attempting to use what it described as an unsafe southern route. It was not immediately clear whether the statement referred to the Dynacom vessels.

The attacks come as more shipowners reconsider Hormuz transits despite U.S. military coordination and repeated assurances that commercial traffic can continue through the Strait.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has urged shipowners not to expose crews to unnecessary danger.

“No commercial or operational consideration can justify exposing seafarers to such levels of danger. The protection of their lives must remain the overriding priority at all times.”

Separately, a third Dynacom-managed tanker, Asia, was struck by a drone Monday while at Russia’s Novorossiysk export terminal. The crew extinguished a fire, and no injuries or pollution were reported.

For a company that has become synonymous with keeping oil flowing through Hormuz despite the conflict, Monday’s attacks highlight how rapidly the security situation has deteriorated—even along a corridor intended to provide a safer alternative for commercial shipping.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,581 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Plumes of smoke rise from what is said to be Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier, the MV Magic Seas that was, according to Yemen's Houthis, attacked following an alleged exchange with the captain, off southwest Yemen
News

Houthis Threaten Saudi Shipping With New Naval Blockade

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, a move that threatens to escalate the conflict in the region and disrupt global energy supply and trade beyond the Gulf.

42 minutes ago
Total Views: 112
Handysize gas tanker
News

Dynacom Reports Two Tankers Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz

July 20 (Reuters) – Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers said two of its managed vessels were hit by projectiles of unknown origin on Monday while sailing off the coast of Oman. The re-escalation in fighting between...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 133
The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I arrives in Iraq’s territorial waters off Basra
Shipping

Oil Tanker Appears to Halt in Hormuz After Iran Targets Vessels

An oil tanker appears to have halted in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman after the Iranian Navy again targeted vessels in the waterway, raising concerns about deepening disruptions as Middle East hostilities escalate.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 158