gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,445 members

LNG carrier in dense fog

Stock Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Kalinichenko

Drydocks World Awarded Contract for World’s Largest FLNG Facility Off Mexico

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 25, 2025

AMIGO LNG SA de CV has awarded Drydocks World the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for what will become the world’s largest Floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facility and related Floating Storage Units (FSU) infrastructure.

The Mexican joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd has tasked Drydocks World with converting Floating Storage Units to support LNG export operations and constructing new FLNG barges that will incorporate advanced US-based pre-treatment and liquefaction technologies.

The facility will have a production capacity exceeding 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will integrate process modules and systems for continuous, reliable LNG production.

The AMIGO LNG terminal in Guaymas, located on the Gulf of California, will source feed gas from the US Permian Basin and is positioned to supply LNG to markets in Asia and Latin America.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has over 40 years of experience in the maritime industry and has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest shipyards, handling some of the world’s biggest vessels and offshore structures. The Dubai-based facility features five docks, 4,000 meters of berth space, and completes more than 300 projects annually.

Construction will take place at Drydocks World’s yard in Dubai, utilizing the company’s experience in mega-scale offshore and LNG infrastructure projects. The FLNG approach enables simultaneous offshore fabrication and onshore preparation, which accelerates time to market while reducing environmental impact compared to traditional onshore LNG plants.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, said: “This EPC award represents a pivotal milestone for AMIGO LNG. By partnering with Drydocks World on the world’s largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers.”

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, added: “With a proven track record in complex offshore conversions and large-scale fabrications, Drydocks World is well-positioned to deliver this landmark facility to the highest international standards. By leveraging our shipyard’s expertise and global partnerships, we are not only setting new benchmarks in delivering advanced floating LNG solutions but also reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced maritime and offshore energy engineering.”

Tags:

FLNG
lng exports
mexico
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,445 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Suspected shadow fleetl tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo
News

Baltic States Seek to Fight Back Against Russian Signal Jamming

NATO’s easternmost member states are grappling with a sharp rise in radio and satellite interference, with Baltic governments accusing Russia of positioning equipment for electronic warfare close to their borders. 

3 hours ago
Total Views: 0
Jordan Rose/RCM 252 ATB on the Hudson River
News

Financial Dispute Takes Rose Cay Maritime Jones Act ATB Fleet Out of Action

A financial dispute among owners and managers has taken Rose Cay Maritime’s fleet of Jones Act articulated tug/barge combinations and tank barges out of service. One ATB unit has been arrested by Panama authorities and is currently being held at anchor there. Other units have been docked at various locations and are being decrewed.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 0
The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden
News

World’s First Commercial CO2 Storage Facility Now Operational in North Sea

The world’s first third-party CO2 transport and storage facility is now operational, marking a significant milestone in Europe’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Northern Lights project has successfully...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 0