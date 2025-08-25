Drydocks World Awarded Contract for World’s Largest FLNG Facility Off Mexico

AMIGO LNG SA de CV has awarded Drydocks World the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for what will become the world’s largest Floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facility and related Floating Storage Units (FSU) infrastructure.

The Mexican joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd has tasked Drydocks World with converting Floating Storage Units to support LNG export operations and constructing new FLNG barges that will incorporate advanced US-based pre-treatment and liquefaction technologies.

The facility will have a production capacity exceeding 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will integrate process modules and systems for continuous, reliable LNG production.

The AMIGO LNG terminal in Guaymas, located on the Gulf of California, will source feed gas from the US Permian Basin and is positioned to supply LNG to markets in Asia and Latin America.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has over 40 years of experience in the maritime industry and has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest shipyards, handling some of the world’s biggest vessels and offshore structures. The Dubai-based facility features five docks, 4,000 meters of berth space, and completes more than 300 projects annually.

Construction will take place at Drydocks World’s yard in Dubai, utilizing the company’s experience in mega-scale offshore and LNG infrastructure projects. The FLNG approach enables simultaneous offshore fabrication and onshore preparation, which accelerates time to market while reducing environmental impact compared to traditional onshore LNG plants.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, said: “This EPC award represents a pivotal milestone for AMIGO LNG. By partnering with Drydocks World on the world’s largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers.”

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, added: “With a proven track record in complex offshore conversions and large-scale fabrications, Drydocks World is well-positioned to deliver this landmark facility to the highest international standards. By leveraging our shipyard’s expertise and global partnerships, we are not only setting new benchmarks in delivering advanced floating LNG solutions but also reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced maritime and offshore energy engineering.”