gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,543 members

Russian Oil Tankers. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

A view shows tankers in Nakhodka Bay near the crude oil terminal Kozmino outside the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Drone Attack Strikes Tanker at Russia’s Rostov-on-Don Port

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 17, 2025

A Ukrainian drone attack struck a tanker docked at the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don early Thursday, resulting in casualties among the ship’s crew and sparking a fire at the facility, according to local authorities.

“Emergency teams are extinguishing the fire on the tanker that was struck while docked in a drone attack,” Russian news agencies quoted Rostov-on-Don Mayor Alexander Skryabin as saying. “A leak of oil products was avoided. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured.”

Rostov-on-Don is a port city in southern Russia connected to the Sea of Azov.

Reuters reported that regional governor Yuri Slyusar had initially reported the Ukrainian strike on the vessel and the casualties among the ship’s crew. The identity of the targeted vessel was not immediately clear.

The attack represents the latest escalation in a pattern of intensifying strikes on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. The head of the UN’s International Maritime Organization on Tuesday called on both Russia and Ukraine to cease targeting civilian seafarers and merchant ships as attacks in the strategically vital sea lanes put crews and the environment at risk.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez issued his statement after a Turkish-flagged vessel carrying sunflower oil was struck by a Russian drone in international waters over the weekend. No one was injured, and the ship continued to its destination.

That strike came one day after Russian forces hit two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels and sparking a large fire on one ship.

Ukraine has escalated its campaign against Russian shadow fleet tankers suspected of evading Western sanctions. Between late November and early December, Ukrainian sea drones struck three tankers—Kairos, Virat, and Dashan—in what Kyiv describes as efforts to disrupt Moscow’s oil exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Moscow will “cut Ukraine off from the sea” and strike tankers from countries that support Ukraine in response to the attacks.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation has condemned the attacks.

“Seafarers are not a weapon of war,” said Mark Dickinson, vice chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Section. “No political or military objective justifies endangering civilian crews.”

The Black Sea is a critical trade route for grain, oil, and petroleum products, shared by six nations including NATO members Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey. War risk insurance premiums for Black Sea voyages have spiked as the conflict spills into commercial shipping lanes.

“As the situation continues to escalate in the Black Sea, I call on all parties to refrain from targeting innocent seafarers, port workers and merchant ships,” Dominguez said. “Shipping should not be used as collateral in geopolitical situations and there is an increased environmental risk developing.”

Tags:

Black Sea tanker attacks
russia
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,543 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Fantastic ferry of the Grandi Navi Veloci Company entering the port of Durres,Albania , August1 ,2024
News

France Launches Foreign Interference Probe After Malware Discovered on Mediterranean Ferry

Remote-access malware discovered aboard an Italian-operated ferry in Sète has prompted arrests, an intelligence-led investigation, and fears of state-backed interference.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 568
A tanker transits the Panama Canal Locks
Shipping

Panama Canal Delivers Nearly $3 Billion to Treasury After Drought Recovery

Strong traffic growth and recovered water levels lifted FY 2025 revenue to $5.7 billion after 2024 drought disruptions. The Panama Canal Administration says it transferred $2.965 billion to Panama’s National...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 469
Venezuela oil tanker loading
News

Trump’s Tanker Blockade Threat Paralyzes Venezuelan Oil Exports

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA resumed loading crude and fuel cargoes on Wednesday after suspending operations at terminals on Sunday due to a cyberattack, although most exports remain on hold as the U.S. threatens to enforce a blockade on tankers under sanctions, according to three company sources, traders and shipping data.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 414