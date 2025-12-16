gCaptain-logo
The Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea

The sanctioned Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea. Photo courtesy Turkish Ministration of Transport and Infrastructure

IMO Chief Condemns Black Sea Attacks on Civilian Ships

Mike Schuler
December 16, 2025

International Maritime Organization leader calls for protection of seafarers as Russia and Ukraine target merchant vessels in escalating conflict.

The head of the UN’s International Maritime Organization has called on Russia and Ukraine to stop targeting civilian seafarers and merchant ships as attacks in the Black Sea intensify, putting crews and the environment at risk.

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez issued the statement after a Turkish-flagged vessel carrying sunflower oil was struck by a Russian drone in international waters over the weekend, the latest in a series of attacks on commercial shipping that have sent war insurance rates soaring.

Civilian Ships Under Fire

On December 13, Russia attacked the Turkish vessel Viva with 11 crew members aboard while it was sailing in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone en route to Egypt. No one was injured, and the ship continued to its destination.

The strike came one day after Russian forces hit two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels and sparking a large fire on one ship.

Ukraine has also escalated attacks on Russian shadow fleet tankers suspected of evading Western sanctions. Between late November and early December, Ukrainian sea drones struck three tankers—KairosVirat, and Dashan—in what Kyiv describes as a campaign to disrupt Moscow’s oil exports.

Putin Threatens Retaliation

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Moscow will “cut Ukraine off from the sea” and strike tankers from countries that support Ukraine.

On December 15, Ukraine claimed it used underwater drones to disable a Russian submarine carrying Kalibr cruise missiles at Novorossiysk—a strike Ukrainian officials called a “turning point” in naval warfare. Russia denied any damage occurred.

Industry Warns of Seafarer Risk

The International Transport Workers’ Federation condemned the attacks, emphasizing that civilian crews are not combatants and should never be targeted.

“Seafarers are not a weapon of war,” said Mark Dickinson, vice chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Section. “No political or military objective justifies endangering civilian crews.”

What’s at Stake

The Black Sea is a critical trade route for grain, oil, and petroleum products, shared by six nations including NATO members Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.

War risk insurance premiums for Black Sea voyages have spiked as the conflict spills into commercial shipping lanes.

Dominguez said he remains ready to support negotiations to ensure international shipping can continue safely. “As the situation continues to escalate in the Black Sea, I call on all parties to refrain from targeting innocent seafarers, port workers and merchant ships. Shipping should not be used as collateral in geopolitical situations and there is an increased environmental risk developing,” Dominguez said.

