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iew shows a civilian cargo vessel damaged by a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea

A view shows a damaged civilian cargo vessel, carrying wheat grain to Egypt, which was hit by a Russian missile strike after it left Ukrainian maritime border in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, September 12, 2024. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Drone Attack On Panama-Flagged Ship In Black Sea Kills 1, Injures 2

Reuters
Total Views: 180
June 20, 2026

PANAMA CITY, June 19 (Reuters) – One crew member was killed and two more injured after a drone attack on a Panama-flagged ship in the Black Sea, Panama’s Maritime Authority (AMP) said late on Friday.

The AMP said the incident occurred on Thursday and that one of the injured sailors was in serious condition. The ship was able to continue on its course, it added.

The authority added that it has “activated the relevant protocols to gather official information on the incident and maintains communication with the parties involved.”

The AMP did not say where the drone attack came from, but advised ships to avoid traveling through Ukrainian and Russian waters in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, to the north.

Panama operates the world’s largest ship registry with roughly 16% of the global merchant fleet sailing under its flag.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

black sea
drone attack
panama flag
Ukraine War

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