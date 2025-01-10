DP World Hits 100 Million TEU Milestone

UAE-based DP World has reached a significant milestone in global shipping, surpassing 100 million TEUs of container handling capacity across its worldwide operations.

The achievement comes after more than $11 billion in strategic investments and infrastructure development over the past decade. The company’s remarkable growth trajectory shows a 33% capacity increase over the past ten years, with its latest figures demonstrating a 5% rise in global gross container handling capacity in the last 12 months. This expansion has secured DP World a 9.2% share of the global container market.

“Crossing the 100 million TEU mark is a momentous milestone in our journey, which began 45 years ago,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “We are confident that the global container market will continue to grow in the years ahead and we will have the capacity to service it”.

The company’s growth strategy includes significant investments across multiple continents. Recent developments include a $450 million fourth berth at London Gateway, a $400 million expansion at Peru’s Port of Callao, and a major modernization project at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam port.

According to Drewry Container Forecaster, global container throughput is projected to grow by 2.8% this year. DP World currently ranks as the fifth-largest global container terminal operator by containers handled, with 44.3 million TEUs in 2023 representing 5.1% of global throughput.

The company continues to expand its presence in emerging markets, with new ports under development in Senegal and India. This strategic growth aligns with DP World’s vision of facilitating global trade through enhanced port infrastructure and logistics solutions.