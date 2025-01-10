gCaptain-logo
DP World Hits 100 Million TEU Milestone

London Gateway. Photo courtesy DP World

Mike Schuler
January 10, 2025

UAE-based DP World has reached a significant milestone in global shipping, surpassing 100 million TEUs of container handling capacity across its worldwide operations.

The achievement comes after more than $11 billion in strategic investments and infrastructure development over the past decade. The company’s remarkable growth trajectory shows a 33% capacity increase over the past ten years, with its latest figures demonstrating a 5% rise in global gross container handling capacity in the last 12 months. This expansion has secured DP World a 9.2% share of the global container market.

“Crossing the 100 million TEU mark is a momentous milestone in our journey, which began 45 years ago,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “We are confident that the global container market will continue to grow in the years ahead and we will have the capacity to service it”.

The company’s growth strategy includes significant investments across multiple continents. Recent developments include a $450 million fourth berth at London Gateway, a $400 million expansion at Peru’s Port of Callao, and a major modernization project at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam port.

According to Drewry Container Forecaster, global container throughput is projected to grow by 2.8% this year. DP World currently ranks as the fifth-largest global container terminal operator by containers handled, with 44.3 million TEUs in 2023 representing 5.1% of global throughput.

The company continues to expand its presence in emerging markets, with new ports under development in Senegal and India. This strategic growth aligns with DP World’s vision of facilitating global trade through enhanced port infrastructure and logistics solutions.

Container Shipping
dp world

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida
Ports

ILA Union Gives Trump ‘Full Credit’ for Helping Secure Labor Contract with Port Employers

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) is crediting President-elect Donald Trump with helping to secure a landmark six-year master contract agreement with the US Maritime Alliance (USMX), averting a potential shutdown...

21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Port workers from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) participate in a strike in the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Ports

ILA and USMX Reach Six-Year Contract Agreement, Averting U.S. Port Crisis

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) have successfully negotiated a tentative six-year Master Contract, preventing potential major supply chain disruptions at East and Gulf Coast...

January 8, 2025
January 8, 2025
ILA picketers wearing orange safety shirts and carrying ILA signs with port cranes in the background
Ports

Reality Check: Inside the Debate Over Automation at America’s Ports

Ongoing side discussions prior to the much-anticipated January 7th meeting between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) will set the tone and manage expectations of the highly anticipated meeting.

January 6, 2025
January 6, 2025
