DOT Announces $64.6 Million for Maritime Infrastructure Through BUILD Program

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced $488 million in awards from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program, with approximately $64.6 million dedicated to maritime infrastructure projects across the country.

“Under President Trump, America is building again,” said Secretary Duffy. “From making families safer on our roads to expanding our ports, these grant selections reflect our commitment to unleashing America’s full potential with envy-of-the-world infrastructure. We will continue to move quickly to get money out the door to get dirt moving.”

The maritime portion of the funding includes eight projects spread across Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, and Pennsylvania. The largest single maritime award is $25 million for the Revitalization of Bristol Port Terminal in Pennsylvania, which includes construction of a new 1,100-foot dock, modernization of offloading equipment, dredging of approximately 70,000 cubic yards of material, and integration of upgraded rail systems.

Alaska received significant attention with five maritime projects funded, including $13.2 million for the Snake River Moorage Facility in Nome, $8.88 million for Scow Bay Small Vessel Haul-Out, and $7.89 million for the Port MacKenzie Barge Ramp.

The BUILD program delivered these awards from more than 800 applications that requested over $10 billion in funding. Projects were selected based on comprehensive examination of safety, project readiness, and cost effectiveness, with funding evenly distributed between urban and rural communities at $244 million each.

Maritime projects represent part of a broader infrastructure investment strategy that also includes roads, bridges, transit, rail and aviation improvements. Overall, the BUILD program aims to improve safety, reduce congestion, and spur economic growth across American communities.