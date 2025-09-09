gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,138 members

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Descartes: U.S. Container Imports Remain Resilient Despite China Pullback and Trade Policy Uncertainty

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 9, 2025

U.S. container import volumes maintained strong momentum in August despite ongoing trade policy turmoil, according to Descartes Systems Group’s latest Global Shipping Report released today. August volumes reached 2,519,722 TEUs, down 3.9% from July but still up 1.6% compared to August 2024.

While overall imports remain elevated, China-origin shipments continued their decline, dropping to 869,523 TEUs in August – down 5.8% from July and 10.8% below August 2024 levels.

“A second consecutive month of elevated container imports continues to call attention to the combined impact of U.S. tariff policy and seasonality on maritime trade, even as volumes from China declined,” said Jackson Wood, Director of Industry Strategy at Descartes.

The August volumes represent the second-highest monthly total this year. Despite these elevated levels, port transit delays increased only modestly at major U.S. ports.

East Asian nations beyond China also saw significant declines, with imports from Japan falling 14.5%, Taiwan down 12.9%, and South Korea dropping 11.8%. Meanwhile, Indonesia and India saw modest gains of 5.3% and 1.7% respectively, highlighting the ongoing diversification of U.S. supply chains.

West Coast ports experienced sharper month-over-month declines than their East Coast counterparts, with Los Angeles down 9.3%, Oakland falling 9.8%, and Tacoma dropping 11.9%. By contrast, Seattle (+14.2%), Savannah (+6.5%), and Norfolk (+6.2%) all posted gains, indicating a continued shift in cargo flows between coasts.

Wood noted that ongoing legal challenges to key tariff measures are now headed to the Supreme Court, “leaving U.S. importers to grapple with continued uncertainty as they weigh supply chain risks and mitigation efforts.”

Tags:

Container Shipping
descartes
u.s. imports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,138 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of a container terminal
News

One in Ten Containers Fails Safety Check, WSC Warns

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has released a new report revealing that 11.39% of inspected cargo shipments contained deficiencies in 2024, continuing a vital data series that the International Maritime...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 925
Spain Bars Israel-Bound Arms Ships from Its Ports
Defense

Spain Bars Israel-Bound Arms Ships from Its Ports

Spain will increase pressure on Israel by banning Israel-bound ships and aircraft carrying weapons from calling at Spanish ports or entering Spanish airspace, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1145
lng carrier natural gas
Shipping

China Is Cranking Up Its LNG Trade With Russia in Test For Trump

China appears to be setting up a system to import regular cargoes of liquefied natural gas from a Russian project sanctioned by the US, a move that will test the Trump administration’s willingness to penalize Beijing in its efforts to curb Moscow’s energy revenue.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 509