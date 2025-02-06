gCaptain-logo
Denmark Intensifies Inspections of Russian Oil Tankers in Critical Shipping Lane

Mike Schuler
February 6, 2025

The Danish Maritime Authority is intensifying oversight of oil tankers in the Skagen Roads area of the Danish Straits as part of a broader European initiative to crack down Russian oil shipments.

The enhanced port state control inspections will target vessels that cannot claim innocent passage status as well as those that anchor off Skagen, Denmark, with particular focus on aging tankers transporting oil through Danish waters.

The move comes as Denmark recently joined eleven other European nations in implementing stricter insurance policy verification for Russian tankers, addressing concerns about inadequate coverage for potential cargo spills.

The increased scrutiny aims to counter Russia’s “shadow fleet” – vessels operating in legal and financial gray zones to circumvent Western sanctions, including the G7 price cap. These ships often feature complex ownership structures and rely on alternative insurance providers outside traditional maritime networks.

The Danish Straits are strategically important for Russia’s oil exports, particularly Urals crude and refined products loaded at Baltic Sea ports such as Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and St. Petersburg.

The Danish Maritime Authority said the enhanced port state controls specifically target tankers due to their elevated risk profile and the potentially severe consequences of accidents involving these vessels.

