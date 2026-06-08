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Crew Evacuated After ‘Suspicious’ Tanker Fire Near Oman’s Masirah Island

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 94
June 8, 2026

A tanker caught fire off the coast of Oman on Monday, forcing the evacuation of its crew and prompting a coordinated response by Omani and Indian authorities, according to a warning issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of Masirah Island, Oman, UKMTO said in Warning 064-26, issued at 1044 UTC on June 8. The advisory described the event as “suspicious activity” but provided no indication of the cause of the fire.

“A tanker has experienced a fire onboard resulting in the evacuation of crew,” UKMTO said. “Omani and Indian Authorities are coordinating the response.”

No environmental impact has been reported at this stage, according to the advisory. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The location lies along a key shipping route connecting the Arabian Sea with the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, a region that has remained under heightened scrutiny amid ongoing security concerns across the Middle East.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while the investigation remains underway.

The incident comes as commercial shipping continues to face elevated risks across the broader region, including ongoing tensions linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict and continuing maritime security concerns stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the western Indian Ocean.

Additional details, including the identity of the vessel, the number of crew evacuated, and the cause of the fire, were not immediately available.

Tags:

strait of hormuz
ukmto

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