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Container Spot Rates Fall for Third Straight Week as Demand Continues to Ease

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 63
July 30, 2026

Global container spot freight rates declined for a third consecutive week, with weakening demand and the end of the front-loading surge continuing to weigh on major east-west trade lanes, according to Drewry’s latest World Container Index (WCI).

The benchmark index fell 3% this week to $4,255 per 40-foot container, led by declines on Asia-Europe and Transpacific routes.

On the Transpacific, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles slipped 2% to $5,739 per FEU, while Shanghai-New York rates were unchanged at $7,578 per FEU. Drewry said carriers are continuing to manage capacity through blank sailings as cargo demand softens following months of front-loading ahead of new U.S. tariff measures.

According to Drewry’s Container Capacity Insight, eight blank sailings are scheduled on the Transpacific next week, up from seven this week. Despite the increase, the firm said additional available capacity should help reduce the volatility seen in recent weeks.

Asia-Europe rates also continued to retreat. Shanghai-Genoa spot rates fell 6% to $5,630 per FEU, while Shanghai-Rotterdam declined 3% to $4,677 per FEU.

Carriers serving Europe are likewise relying on capacity management to support pricing, with three blank sailings planned for next week compared with four this week. Drewry expects rates on the trade lane to remain broadly stable in the near term as carriers continue adjusting capacity.

More broadly, Drewry said the east-west container market remains under pressure as demand eases following the implementation of new U.S. tariff measures. At the same time, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have prompted several carriers to introduce Emergency Fuel Surcharges (EFS) beginning in August.

The firm said freight markets will continue to be shaped by a combination of softer demand, carrier capacity adjustments, evolving trade policies, geopolitical risks, and port congestion, all of which are expected to influence freight rate trends in the weeks ahead.

Tags:

container freight rates
Container Shipping
container spot rates
drewry

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