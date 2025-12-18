Container Shipping: Spot Rates Surge 12% as Carriers Regain Pricing Power

Global container shipping rates jumped 12% this week to $2,182 per 40-foot container, marking the third consecutive weekly increase as carriers successfully reversed recent declines on both Transpacific and Asia-Europe trade routes, according to the latest Drewry World Container Index.

The recovery represents a notable turnaround from the previous week’s softness, when spot rates on the transpacific headhaul route had fallen to their second-lowest level since January 2025. This week, transpacific headhaul routes led the rebound, with Shanghai to New York rates climbing 19% to $3,293 per container and Shanghai to Los Angeles rates rising 18% to $2,474.

The rate increases come despite carriers announcing 10 blank sailings for next week on the Transpacific trade lane, suggesting demand is proving more resilient than the cancelled voyages would indicate.

Asia-Europe lanes showed similar strength, with Shanghai to Genoa spot rates surging 10% to $3,314 per container and Shanghai to Rotterdam rates expanding 8% to $2,539. The route has now maintained stable or rising rate levels for three consecutive weeks.

The sustained upward momentum on Asia-Europe reflects a fundamental shift in seasonal patterns that has emerged over the past three years. Drewry has recorded double-digit month-on-month demand growth in December, establishing strong year-end volumes as what the shipping consultancy calls “the new normal.”

With the Lunar New Year falling in February 2026, carriers are already capturing early bookings, leading Drewry to forecast further slight rate increases next week.

The current market dynamics stand in sharp contrast to conditions just one week earlier, when the December 11 index reading showed Transpacific rates continuing their descent even as Asia-Europe lanes strengthened. At that time, Shanghai to Los Angeles rates had fallen 7% to $2,103 per container, with carriers struggling to find sufficient cargo despite increasing blank sailings.

“Although carriers are increasing these cancellations to prop up falling spot rates, the strategy is struggling due to a lack of volume,” Drewry’s Container Capacity Insight noted at the time, describing the weakness as reflecting “a fundamental volume problem” with most Christmas inventory already shipped in November.

The sharp reversal in just one week underscores the volatility that continues to characterize container shipping markets as the industry navigates shifting seasonal patterns, capacity management challenges, and ongoing geopolitical disruptions affecting major trade routes.