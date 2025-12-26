gCaptain-logo
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Container Shipping Rates Extend Gains as Year-End Demand Surges

Mike Schuler
December 26, 2025
December 26, 2025

Global container shipping rates climbed 1% this week to $2,213 per 40-foot container, marking the fourth consecutive weekly increase as carriers capitalized on sustained demand across major trade routes heading into the new year.

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) has now posted four straight weeks of gains, driven primarily by rate increases on both Transpacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes. The upward momentum represents a continuation of the recovery that began in early December, when rates had previously touched their second-lowest levels since January 2025.

Asia-Europe routes showed particular strength this week. Spot rates from Shanghai to Genoa increased 3% to $3,427 per 40-foot container, while Shanghai to Rotterdam rates rose 2% to $2,584. The trade lane has now maintained stable or rising rate levels for four consecutive weeks.

“Over the last three years, Drewry has recorded a double-digit MoM demand growth in December, establishing strong year-end volumes as the ‘new normal,'” according to the shipping consultancy’s assessment.

The sustained strength on Asia-Europe routes reflects a fundamental shift in seasonal patterns, with December volumes proving far more robust than traditional holiday shipping cycles would suggest. Carriers are already recording early bookings ahead of the Lunar New Year in February 2026, positioning the market for further rate increases in the coming weeks.

Transpacific routes showed more stability this week after posting double-digit gains the previous period. Spot rates from Shanghai to New York and Shanghai to Los Angeles held steady following last week’s sharp rebounds. Shanghai to New York rates currently stand at $3,293 per container, while Shanghai to Los Angeles rates are at $2,474.

Drewry expects Transpacific rates to remain stable in the near term, though the consultancy anticipates further slight increases on Asia-Europe lanes as pre-Lunar New Year cargo builds.

The current rate environment stands in sharp contrast to conditions just two weeks earlier, when carriers were struggling with what industry analysts described as “a fundamental volume problem” after most Christmas inventory had already shipped in November. At that time, increasing blank sailings—cancelled voyages designed to support rates by reducing capacity—were failing to stem the decline.

The rapid reversal underscores the volatility that continues to characterize container shipping markets as the industry navigates evolving seasonal patterns, capacity management challenges, and ongoing geopolitical disruptions affecting major shipping routes.

