gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,749 members

A worker transports a bag of sun-dried cocoa beans at a warehouse in Kwabeng in the Eastern Region, Ghana

A worker transports a bag of sun-dried cocoa beans at a warehouse in Kwabeng in the Eastern Region, Ghana, February 28, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Crop Trader Sucden Shuts Cocoa Buying Center In Ivory Coast Port

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
December 27, 2025

By Baudelaire Mieu

Dec 24, 2025 (Bloomberg) –French crop trader Sucres et Denrées SA, a major cocoa buyer, has closed its operations in Ivory Coast’s port of San Pedro, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Ivory Coast is the world’s top grower of the crop and many cocoa traders have operations in San Pedro, which is close to key growing regions. Sucden has operations both there and in Abidjan, the commercial hub, from which it can purchase cocoa beans and sell them abroad.

The closure of the San Pedro center comes at the peak of the West African nation’s main harvest. Thomas Roche, the managing director of the company’s Ivorian unit, declined to comment. Sucden’s headquarters in Paris didn’t respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the center is being closed, but Ivory Coast cocoa farmers and exporters have faced a turbulent start to the season. International prices, which surged to an all-time high a year ago, have halved in 2025 as harvests improve and consumers cut back on expensive chocolate.

That caused ports in the nation to become clogged with truckloads of cocoa in recent weeks, as middlemen rush to find buyers amid the downturn. The government also recently permitted the cocoa industry regulator to buy about 200,000 tons of beans from farmers — a rare move — as local exporters were left saddled with losses.

Amid the volatility in the market, Sucden’s head of cocoa left the commodities trader earlier this year. Maurice Varsano, son of the company’s chief executive officer, was later named head of the Paris cocoa unit.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

ivory coast
Ports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,749 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California
News

Container Shipping Rates Extend Gains as Year-End Demand Surges

Global container shipping rates climbed 1% this week to $2,213 per 40-foot container, marking the fourth consecutive weekly increase as carriers capitalized on sustained demand across major trade routes heading...

December 26, 2025
Total Views: 718
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela's western state of Zulia
News

‘Scrapped’ Tanker Rises From the Dead: Inside Venezuela’s Expanding Zombie Fleet

A 27-year-old crude tanker that was supposedly scrapped in 2021 is due to reach Venezuela late this week, according to ship-tracking data, in the latest example of how the South American country keeps its embattled oil industry alive.

December 26, 2025
Total Views: 1942
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship full of containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California
News

Global Trade Braces for the Hangover After Trump’s Tariff Year

The global trading system, which is finishing up one of its most transformational years of the past century, heads into another facing more challenges to stability and growth.

December 26, 2025
Total Views: 558