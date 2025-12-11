gCaptain-logo
port of los angeles cma cgm

Photo: Port of Los Angeles

Container Shipping Index Climbs for Second Week as Asia-Europe Rates Surge, Transpacific Slumps

Mike Schuler
December 11, 2025

The Drewry World Container Index rose 2% to $1,957 per 40-foot container this week, marking the second consecutive weekly increase driven by strengthening Asia-Europe trade lanes even as Transpacific rates continue their descent.

The bifurcation in global container shipping markets has become increasingly pronounced, with fundamentally different supply-demand dynamics shaping rate trajectories across major trade lanes.

Transpacific Headhaul Rates Resume Decline

After a brief rebound last week from levels not seen since January, Transpacific spot rates have renewed their downward trajectory. Shanghai to Los Angeles rates fell 7% to $2,103 per 40-foot container, while Shanghai to New York rates decreased 5% to $2,756.

The weakness reflects a fundamental volume problem. With most Christmas inventory already shipped in November, carriers are struggling to find sufficient cargo to support rate levels despite increasing blank sailings. Twelve additional cancellations have already been announced for next week.

“Although carriers are increasing these cancellations to prop up falling spot rates, the strategy is struggling due to a lack of volume,” according to Drewry’s Container Capacity Insight.

Asia-Europe Trade Lane Maintains Momentum

In stark contrast, Asia-Europe routes have posted four consecutive weeks of stable or rising rates. Shanghai to Genoa spot rates surged 13% to $3,004 per 40-foot container, while Shanghai to Rotterdam rates increased 5% to $2,361.

The sustained strength stems from shifting seasonal patterns that have emerged over the past three years. Drewry has observed double-digit month-on-month demand growth in December, establishing robust year-end volumes as a new baseline. With the Lunar New Year falling in February 2026, carriers are already capturing early bookings, leading Drewry to forecast further slight rate increases in the coming week.

