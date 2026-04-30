Container Rates Slip for Third Week as Oversupply Weighs on Market

Spot container rates extended their downward trend for a third consecutive week, underscoring the growing disconnect between geopolitical disruption and underlying market fundamentals.

According to the latest weekly update from Drewry, its benchmark World Container Index (WCI) fell 1% to $2,216 per 40-foot container on April 30, with declines seen across major east–west trade lanes. The drop comes even as elevated bunker costs and ongoing instability around the Strait of Hormuz continue to hang over global shipping.

Drewry said rates remain under sustained pressure from excess vessel capacity and weak demand, a dynamic that continues to outweigh geopolitical risk premiums.

On the Asia–Europe corridor, spot rates continued to soften amid a persistent supply–demand imbalance. Rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam slipped 1% to $2,127 per FEU, while Shanghai to Genoa fell to $3,039. Carriers have responded by pulling capacity, with seven blank sailings scheduled for the coming week. Drewry expects effective capacity to drop 3% month-on-month on Asia–North Europe routes and 10% on Asia–Mediterranean services in May.

Across the Pacific, the picture was more mixed. Rates from Shanghai to New York declined 2% to $3,483 per FEU, while west coast pricing held steady at $2,930 per FEU. Capacity, however, is moving in the opposite direction. Drewry data shows effective capacity is set to increase 11% month-on-month on Asia–U.S. East Coast routes and 6% to the West Coast in May, with eight blank sailings planned for next week.

That imbalance is forcing carriers to lean more heavily on pricing mechanisms rather than capacity discipline alone. Lines are rolling out a combination of emergency fuel surcharges and peak season surcharges starting May 1. Mediterranean Shipping Company has raised its fuel surcharge on Asia–U.S. East Coast shipments from $430 to $644 per container, while CMA CGM has introduced a $2,000 peak season surcharge.

Despite the current slide, Drewry expects rates on the transpacific to tick higher in the near term as these surcharges take effect.

The broader market, however, remains reactive. Carriers continue to adjust pricing and routing strategies as tensions in the Middle East evolve, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where security concerns have yet to translate into sustained rate support.