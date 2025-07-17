gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,971 members

Container Rates Continue Five-Week Slide as Tariff Impact Fades

Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Container Rates Continue Five-Week Slide as Tariff Impact Fades

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 17, 2025

Drewry’s World Container Index recorded its fifth consecutive weekly decline on Thursday, dropping 2.6% as the market continues to cool following earlier tariff-driven volatility.

The downturn comes after a significant surge in rates that began in May, one month after the announcement of higher U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump in April. While rates climbed steadily through early June, the market has since reversed course, with consistent declines since mid-June indicating the tariff’s initial impact has not been sustained.

Transpacific routes showed notable weakness this week, with Shanghai-Los Angeles rates falling 4% to $2,817 per FEU and Shanghai-New York rates dropping 6% to $4,539 per FEU. Despite these declines, current rates remain elevated compared to pre-tariff levels from ten weeks ago, with Los Angeles routes still 4% higher and New York routes 24% higher than on May 8.

Drewry analysts expect the downward trend to continue, citing weak demand as a primary factor. Their Container Forecaster publication anticipates a further weakening in the supply-demand balance during the second half of 2025, which will likely drive spot rates lower.

Market uncertainty remains high, with future rate volatility dependent on two key factors: potential additional tariffs under the Trump administration and capacity changes related to the introduction of U.S. penalties targeting Chinese vessels.

This continued decline comes amid the Trump Administration’s erratic tariff policy, with “reciprocal” tariffs now delayed until August 1. The situation is further complicated by growing industry concerns about container shipping overcapacity.

Credit: Drewry

Tags:

Container Shipping
container spot rates
drewry
tariffs
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,971 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial top view of a containership underway
Shipping

Container Shipping Faces Prolonged Overcapacity Through 2028, Analysts Warn

Liner analysts have warned that the supply and demand curve will continue to widen before hitting a peak in 2028, as vessel orderbooks grow and demolition comes to “a near standstill”.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 214
First cargo departs LNG Canada in Kitimat, June 30, 2025
News

LNG Canada Ramps Up Exports as PetroChina Takes First Cargo

LNG Canada has loaded its fifth cargo, marking an accelerated ramp-up in exports, according to data from Kpler. The milestone shipment was lifted by PetroChina, which controls the Hong Kong-flagged...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 228
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Shipping

ICS Endorses IMO Net-Zero Framework, Calls for Clarity on Incentives

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has formally backed the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Net-Zero Framework (NZF), while stressing the need for clearer incentives to drive the maritime industry’s decarbonization...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 138