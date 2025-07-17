Container Rates Continue Five-Week Slide as Tariff Impact Fades

Drewry’s World Container Index recorded its fifth consecutive weekly decline on Thursday, dropping 2.6% as the market continues to cool following earlier tariff-driven volatility.
The downturn comes after a significant surge in rates that began in May, one month after the announcement of higher U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump in April. While rates climbed steadily through early June, the market has since reversed course, with consistent declines since mid-June indicating the tariff’s initial impact has not been sustained.
Transpacific routes showed notable weakness this week, with Shanghai-Los Angeles rates falling 4% to $2,817 per FEU and Shanghai-New York rates dropping 6% to $4,539 per FEU. Despite these declines, current rates remain elevated compared to pre-tariff levels from ten weeks ago, with Los Angeles routes still 4% higher and New York routes 24% higher than on May 8.
Drewry analysts expect the downward trend to continue, citing weak demand as a primary factor. Their Container Forecaster publication anticipates a further weakening in the supply-demand balance during the second half of 2025, which will likely drive spot rates lower.
Market uncertainty remains high, with future rate volatility dependent on two key factors: potential additional tariffs under the Trump administration and capacity changes related to the introduction of U.S. penalties targeting Chinese vessels.
This continued decline comes amid the Trump Administration’s erratic tariff policy, with “reciprocal” tariffs now delayed until August 1. The situation is further complicated by growing industry concerns about container shipping overcapacity.
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has formally backed the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Net-Zero Framework (NZF), while stressing the need for clearer incentives to drive the maritime industry’s decarbonization...
4 hours ago
Total Views: 138
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 108,971 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 108,971 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.