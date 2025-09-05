gCaptain-logo
Illustration of Yara Eyde profile

Yara Eyde. Illustration courtesy Yara

Construction Begins on World’s First Ammonia-Powered Containership

Mike Schuler
September 5, 2025

Yara Clean Ammonia has marked a significant milestone in maritime decarbonization with the steel cutting ceremony for Yara Eyde, the world’s first renewable ammonia-powered containership. The ceremony officially launches construction of a vessel that aims to showcase ammonia’s potential as a low-emission maritime fuel.

The vessel will operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route, connecting industrial clusters in Norway and Germany while reducing emissions and maintaining efficient trade.

“This is more than the start of a ship – it is the start of a new chapter in maritime decarbonization,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia. “Yara Eyde embodies our ambition to make low-emission ammonia a reality for shipping and to inspire the industry toward solutions that reduce emissions.”

Yara Eyde Illustration stern view
Illustration courtesy Yara Eyde

Yara Eyde is a perfect example of how close collaboration across the value chain can bring cutting-edge technology into commercial operation and deliver tangible benefits for cargo owners and customers alike,” added Bente Hetland, CEO of North Sea Container Line, which will operate the vessel as part of a joint venture with Yara Clean Ammonia.

Ammonia has made rapid progress as a marine fuel in recent years. According to a DNV report, it has evolved from concept to early implementation in just five years, establishing a viable pathway to become a low-GHG alternative fuel for deep-sea shipping. The maritime industry currently has 39 ammonia-fuelled vessels on order, primarily in the tanker and general cargo sectors, with commercial engines available and initial fuel use already demonstrated.

While ammonia production capacity remains limited, confirmed plans will increase it to 14 million tonnes per annum by 2030. Bunkering infrastructure is developing, with trials already completed in key maritime hubs including Singapore and Rotterdam.

Despite its potential, ammonia faces challenges including toxicity and high cost. Industry experts note that scaling up ammonia as a ship fuel will require standardized solutions, prescriptive regulations mandated by the IGF Code, increased production capacity, expanded port capabilities, and standardized crew training.

The development of Yara Eyde represents a significant step in the shipping industry’s broader transition to alternative fuels. According to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, orders for alternative-fuelled vessels reached 19.8 million gross tonnes in the first half of 2025, a 78% increase over the same period last year.

