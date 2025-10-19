gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,284 members

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, discuss response efforts in Washington D.C., January 30, 2025.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Commandant of the Coast Guard, discuss response efforts in Washington D.C., January 30, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard’s Jet Upgrade Under Fire Amid Government Shutdown

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 18, 2025
Reuters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Democrats in Congress on Saturday criticized the Trump administration’s decision to buy two Gulfstream G700 jets for $172 million during the ongoing government shutdown that are to be used by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other senior leaders.

The U.S. Coast Guard entered into a sole-source contract on Friday, according to a government contracting website. The jets will be used for the Coast Guard’s Long Range Command Control fleet of aircraft.

DHS said in a statement late Friday that the new jets are needed because it currently relies on a Gulfstream CG-101 G550 jet that is over 20 years old, outside of the aircraft’s service life “and well beyond operational usage hours for a corporate aircraft.”

The department said it would not allow the federal shutdown “to slow down this process” of replacing the jet, but Democrats want to know where the money is coming from.

“Your first priority should be to organize, train and equip a Coast Guard that is strong enough to meet today’s mission requirements. Instead, it appears your first priority is your own comfort,” Democratic Representatives Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood wrote in a letter to Noem.

This week, DHS said it would pay more than 70,000 sworn police officers, including TSA air marshals but not the 50,000 TSA security personnel that operate airport checkpoints.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, called for a probe of the purchase. “Such spending is blatantly immoral — and probably illegal — and Congress must investigate,” Thompson said in a statement on Saturday.

Thompson said Congress rejected a DHS request for a $50 million jet earlier this year. He noted Coast Guard service members are using some mission-critical aircraft dating back to the 1980s.

Bloomberg Government first reported the planned purchases earlier. 

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025

Tags:

government shutdown
trump administration
USCG
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,284 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard to Acquire 11 Icebreakers in Landmark U.S.-Finland Pact
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard to Acquire 11 Icebreakers in Landmark U.S.-Finland Pact

U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb sealed an agreement on Thursday for the U.S. Coast Guard to acquire up to 11 icebreaker ships to bolster U.S. national security in the Arctic.

October 9, 2025
Total Views: 5033
Finland to Sign Agreement On Icebreakers for U.S. Coast Guard During White House Visit
Defense

Finland to Sign Agreement On Icebreakers for U.S. Coast Guard During White House Visit

After months of speculation about Finland constructing icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard a deal could come as early as today. Finland’s president Alexander Stubb said his country was poised to finalize an agreement during today’s meeting with President Trump at the White House.

October 9, 2025
Total Views: 1398
Newest U.S. Icebreaker ‘Storis’ Conducts Extensive Patrol Along Russian Maritime Boundary in Arctic
Defense

Newest U.S. Icebreaker ‘Storis’ Conducts Extensive Patrol Along Russian Maritime Boundary in Arctic

The newest U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker, Storis, continues a sweeping Arctic patrol along Russia’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Along the way it also monitored Chinese research vessel activity off the coast...

September 8, 2025
Total Views: 2908