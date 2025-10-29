gCaptain-logo
U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston flies over an oil spill near Galveston, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston flies over an oil spill near Galveston, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard Responds to Oil Spill at Port of Galveston Following Vessel Allision

Mike Schuler
October 29, 2025

The Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office are responding to an oil discharge near Galveston, Texas, following an incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:50 p.m. reporting a discharge of fuel oil spilled by a vessel near Pier 32 at the Port of Galveston following an allision with the pier. The source of the spill has been secured.

The spill amount is currently under investigation.

The Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office and the responsible party, Forestwave Navigation BV, are working together to respond to the spill and have personnel and assets on scene.

In response to the incident, the Galveston Ship Channel has been closed from Gulf Copper to Pelican Island Bridge to reduce the impact of the spill. Air monitoring and safety of the area is being consistently assessed. There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

