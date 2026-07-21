Coast Guard Cuts Merchant Mariner Credential Wait Times to Four Months

The U.S. Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center (NMC) has significantly reduced processing times for merchant mariner credential applications, cutting the expected wait for complete applications to four months as recovery efforts continue following the 2026 federal funding lapse.

The updated timeline, effective immediately, represents another major improvement from the agency’s previous estimate of eight months announced in June and is half the 8-to-12-month processing window issued when normal operations resumed in May after the prolonged shutdown.

The NMC said the faster turnaround is the result of expanded production efforts, overtime, surge processing, workflow improvements, and the reallocation of personnel and resources to reduce the backlog that accumulated during the funding lapse. Processing times exclude periods when mariners are waiting to take examinations or submit additional requested information.

While application volumes remain elevated, the Coast Guard said trends indicate continued progress toward restoring more normal processing timelines.

Applications will continue to be processed on a first-in, first-out basis. The Coast Guard said only applications with a clear and documented national defense nexus will be considered for expedited processing.

The agency continues to encourage mariners to submit applications early through its Application Submission Portal (ASAP) to account for unforeseen delays. Merchant Mariner Credential renewals may be post-dated by up to eight months, allowing mariners to renew well before their credentials expire. The NMC also advised mariners to verify the expiration dates of their medical certificates before applying, noting that medical certificates may expire on a different schedule than Merchant Mariner Credentials. Paper submissions and incomplete applications may delay issuance.

The improvement marks continued recovery from the unprecedented disruption caused by the 2026 funding lapse, which forced the National Maritime Center to suspend normal operations and created a backlog of more than 19,000 applications. When operations resumed in May, the Coast Guard warned mariners to expect processing times of eight to 12 months as it worked through the accumulated inventory. That estimate was reduced to eight months in June before being cut again to the current four-month timeline.

The Coast Guard said it remains committed to further reducing processing times while maintaining the safety, security, and professional standards of the U.S. merchant mariner credentialing system. Mariners are encouraged to monitor the NMC website for further updates as operations continue to stabilize.