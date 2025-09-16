Coast Guard Awards $50 Million Contract to Modernize Mariner Credentialing System

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a $49.6 million contract to Virginia-based Stealth Solutions Inc. to modernize its Mariner Credentialing Program (MCP) information technology system, marking a significant step toward revitalizing the maritime workforce and industry.

The five-year blanket purchase agreement, awarded on September 12, will update and streamline the merchant mariner credentialing process and other requirements that are essential to maritime security.

The MCP plays a crucial security role by vetting maritime professionals and denying criminals access to critical maritime infrastructure. Officials say modernization will help to strengthen the Coast Guard’s ability to control, secure, and defend U.S. ports and waterways across both physical and cyber domains.

Underscoring the system’s importance in vetting maritime professionals, the Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center processed nearly 75,000 credential requests and 66,000 medical certificate applications in 2024.

Concurrent with the main contract, the Coast Guard issued a $3.8 million order for development of the first release of NAVITA™, a modernized system for issuing merchant mariner credentials and medical certificates. This system will replace the current labor-intensive manual process with an automated platform featuring online applications, mariner profiles, and self-service options.

“The Navita™ system represents a transformative leap forward in supporting America’s maritime industry, providing our merchant mariners—who are vital to our nation’s economy and security—with a streamlined process to receive their credentials with speed and focus,” said Rear Adm. Wayne Arguin, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy.

The modernization initiative is supported by funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and aligns with Force Design 2028, the Coast Guard’s strategic plan to leverage advanced technology and transform into a more responsive force.

Founded in 2014 and based in Virginia, Stealth Solutions is an 8(a) small business and Salesforce consulting partner specializing in IT modernization projects for government clients. The company has supported enterprise systems for agencies including USAID, the City of San Diego, and the DC Department of Health.

On LinkedIn, company founder and president Rahul Sundrani highlighted the firm’s focus on “innovative IT solutions for the U.S. Federal Government.”

While it was not immediately clear whether Stealth competed for the Coast Guard contract, its selection underscores the growing role of specialized small businesses in federal IT modernization.

For working mariners, the impact could be significant. Credentialing delays have long been a point of frustration, often complicating job opportunities or contract renewals.

This initiative builds upon President Trump’s April executive order on Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance, which aims to revitalize the nation’s struggling shipbuilding industry, strengthen its maritime workforce, and expand America’s global shipping presence to better compete with China.